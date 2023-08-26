Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s daughter Lilly says their divorces put her off marriage

‘We never stop growing and unfortunately some people grow apart and that's the reality of life’

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s 20-year-old daughter Lilly McFadden has admitted that her famous parents have put her off marriage.

Kerry and Brian married in 2002 and split up just four years later, but during their time together had daughters, Lilly and Molly (21).

Brian, who has now been divorced twice, first with Kerry, and then model Vogue Williams, is further proof “people change and can grow apart from their partner,” Lilly said.

She added that her mother's split from her father, one of her three husbands, had also taught her marriage is worthless.

She also revealed the darker side to having famous parents as with “people trying to hate” the family in the height of Kerry's fame.

She also spoke about her “beautiful” blended family in an interview with MailOnline.

A younger Lilly with Brian and Danielle

Asked what she had learned most from her parents, Lilly said: “Not to get married”.

“Personally, I'm not a ‘marriage girl’,” she said. “ I never have been and it's no reflection on my mum, it's a bit of an inside joke.

“I want a wedding because I want to wear a big dress and all the gifts, but I studied law at college, and it may sound really cynical but it's just a legal contract.

“It's always seemed odd to me that to prove your love for someone you should sign a piece of paper that's legally binding. For me I just need to trust that they will stay.”

She added: “We never stop growing and unfortunately some people grow apart and that's the reality of life so why would I want to pay all the divorce lawyers and go through that?

Lilly admitted there were some advantages to having parents too, as both were at the height of their pop fame, in Atomic Kitten and Westlife.

“We were so blessed because we had amazing experiences,” Lilly recalled. “I'll never forget when they closed down Peppa Pig World for us all to go there. But there are downsides.”

She said people had called her mum a 's**g' but joked that she can “cry about it in the Lamborghini”.

“Growing up with a big family was so beautiful, we moved a lot and had a very different life and people tried to hate us but when you have a family like ours it's just such a strong and loving system,” she added.

Kerry has gone onto have a further three children in other relationships including Heidi (16), Max (14) with second husband Mark Croft, and DJ (8) with third husband George Kay, who died in 2019.

She's now engaged to fiancé Ryan Mahoney while Brian, who still tours with the band Westlife, welcomed a daughter Ruby in 2021 with fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

Lilly said she was proud of being part of a “blended family” and said it was odd that people called Max, Heidi and DJ her “half-siblings”.

Lilly with sister Molly (right) and her dad Brian, Danielle and baby Ruby

As far as I'm concerned, they're my full siblings,” she added. “I would never differentiate Max, Heidi or DJ from Molly, we are all the same.

“I love it so much we have such a big family, and it is so amazing.

“Me and Molly have our own family in Ireland as well, but they treat my siblings as family as well.

“Having stepdads is amazing too, I love Ryan, he's so good to us, my mum has a massive family in Liverpool too.

"It never gets boring and if I'm p***** off with my mum, I can go to one of my many siblings or one of her siblings. It's never-ending fun.

“You learn different things like the way my family lives in Ireland is completely different to my family in England. I'm a mix of both and that's so great and I carry that with pride, I really do.”