Kellis to front series of summer concerts and events at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse

Dance music duo BICEP will also host a special performance on June 21

This will be Kelis’s only Irish performance in 2023, the year that marks the 20th anniversary of the star’s iconic hit “Milkshake".

American singer Kelis has announced a major concert in the Guinness Storehouse as part of a major series of gigs and events at the iconic Dublin venue.

The Guinness Storehouse has launched its brand new ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ seasonal offering, which features a special performance by Kelis on July 4, and an electric DJ set with dance music duo, BICEP, on June 21.

Hot on the heels of Dermot Kennedy’s recent performance at the venue - the first of its kind on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse - on the June 21, Kelis and BICEP will continue the series of ticketed live music shows taking place across summer in the heart of the Liberties in Dublin 8.

This will be Kelis’s only Irish performance in 2023, the year that marks the 20th anniversary of the star’s iconic hit “Milkshake, and BICEP’s only planned show in Ireland this Summer.

With years of chart-topping songs, resulting in millions of albums sold and numerous top 10 tracks, Kelis has released six albums, won Brit, Q and NME awards and has been nominated for two Grammys.

“I am so excited to return to Ireland, especially as it’s so well known for art, culture and music – I just love coming here,” Kellis said of planned firework performance on the 4th of July at the Guinness Storehouse,

The 43-year-old New Yorker mum of three added: “I can’t wait to come back and be part of the Guinness Storehouse summer programme and get everyone up on their feet, dancing and celebrating this 4th July.”

Having sold out Dublin’s 3Arena for their St. Patrick’s Day show earlier this year, BICEP have built a global reputation as one of the biggest names in underground and mainstream dance music with an avid following worldwide.

Speaking about the announcement, BICEP said: “We’ve never done a show like this before, so the chance to curate this one-off DJ show in Dublin at the Home of Guinness for our Irish fans is really exciting.”

The ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ summer experience captures the best of the Irish outdoors under one roof.

Everyone’s favourites, the beach and the park, have been reimagined throughout the Guinness Storehouse by Irish illustrator and Guinness collaborator Fatti Burke and includes an indoor beach installation, the leafy greens of the Irish park and a bespoke busking piano for visitors to enjoy.

Organiser maintain the experience will offer visitors a unique chance to enjoy a day at the beach with friends and family, sampling the stunning panoramic Dublin views over a pint whilst being surrounded by the best of summer under one roof, no matter the weather.

Meanwhile, Irish designer Cyan Ryan’s work will also be featured throughout the iconic building, reimagining the Guinness archives in a new way. Aches’ fantastic ‘We’ll be Dancin’ in the Sun artwork is also available for everyone to view at the Home of Guinness this summer as the perfect Instagram background.

Fatti Burke, Artist and collaborator, commented: “I am delighted to be teaming up with the Home of Guinness to bring the concept of ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ to life. The fantastic beach experience, which will live within the building all summer long, promises to capture the fun and joys of spending sunny days at the beach to Dublin 8!"

‘A Lovely Day for a Visit’ at the Guinness Storehouse will run from Wednesday June 7, and is open daily from 10am. The exhibition is included in each experience ticket, which starts at €26. The Guinness Storehouse is open seven days a week, with everything included in the ticket price.

Tickets for BICEP at the Guinness Storehouse on the 21st June are priced at €35, inclusive of the Lovely Day for a Visit summer experience, with tickets on sale today (Thursday) June at 2pm at guinness-storehouse.com.

Tickets for Kelis at the Guinness Storehouse on the July 4 are priced at €35, inclusive of the Lovely Day for a Visit summer experience, with tickets on sale on the June 19 at 10am at guinness-storehouse.com.