Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre looks just like mum on red carpet

The fifteen-year-old walked the Pride of Britain carpet with dad Peter Andre (49) and brother Junior (17) last night.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Princess Andre attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess wowed on the red carpet this week in a gown from a bridal shop.

The fifteen-year-old walked the Pride of Britain carpet with dad Peter Andre (49) and brother Junior (17) on Monday night.

She was snapped wearing a sparkling midnight blue dress that immediately had people wondering who the designer was.

Her dad Peter revealed on his Instagram story that her dress came from a Surrey bridal shop called Brides Visited.

Princess paired the dress with her signature curls and drew many comparisons to mum Katie Price.

Social media users were quick to comment on how alike Princess looks to mum Katie when she was in her teens.

The beaming dad posed with his eldest children at the Pride of Britain Awards, a rare occasion where his wife Emily was not by their side.

NHS doctor Emily is currently away with their two young children Amelia (eight) and Theo (five).

The pair share a 16-year age gap, something the Mysterious Girl singer has said the relationship initially drew a lot of commentary but now people rarely notice.

"Age is a different thing to different people. On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person,” he wrote in his column for new! magazine.

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is.

"I can't comment on anyone else's age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I'm in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything."

The couple met when Peter was rushed to the emergency room in November 20212, suffering from kidney stones.

He was operated on by Emily’s father, Ruaraidh MacDonagh.