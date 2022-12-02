Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after posting swastika inside Star of David
Replying to one Twitter user, who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Twitter owner Elon Musk replied: “I tried my best.
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.
Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday.
It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.
He also stoked further controversy online, with remarks made on during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.
During the interview, with his face covered in a mask, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”
Later, West reportedly posted a screenshot showing that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Truth Social – the social media platform created by former US president Donald Trump.
It comes as the parent company of alternative messaging platform Parler announced that the rapper would no longer be buying the platform.
