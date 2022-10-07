Justin Bieber cancels his remaining world tour dates to focus on his health issues

Justin Bieber has cancelled his remaining world tour dates as he continues to make his “health a priority”.

The singer had previously cancelled 12 dates in October from the tour, but was due to resume the shows in Dubai later this month.

However the rest of the dates have now been “officially postponed” to next year, with no further information provided on any rescheduled dates.

In June, Bieber announced he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and had been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.

‘Justin Bieber today announced that the remaining dates of his WORLD TOUR are being postponed,” read a statement on social media.

The original world tour had been scheduled to take place in 2020, but like everything else, was put on hold due to the pandemic. The tour eventually began in February this year, with Bieber playing across three continents.

But following performances at festivals in Italy and Brazil, the singer decided to postpone dates in October – and now has cancelled the remainder.

“Justin Bieber announces the Justice World Tour ended with Rock in Rio,” the statement was titled. “On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority.

“That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of 12 dates running through October 18. With today’s announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed. The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability,” it continued.

All of Bieber’s shows up to and including March 2023 have been cancelled, with ticket holders have been instructed to await further information.

After the announcement of his illness, Bieber posted a video to Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his condition.

“Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he began.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me that I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do.”