Johnny Cash’s daughter shares old photo of her dad with British King Charles

‘It’s just too good to keep under wraps. I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven’t thought of already’

One of Johnny Cash’s daughters has shared an old photo of her father and the new King of England in a touching throwback picture.

Rosanne Cash said she had been “debating all day” whether or not to post the photo, but added, “it’s just too good to keep under wraps. I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven’t thought of already. But go right ahead.”

The picture posted on Twitter shows the late country legend with a bearded Charles and although there is no context offered to the picture, it has intrigued numerous fans.

One who responded, Mark McLaughlin, provided a little more background on the photo.

It appears the Ring of Fire star met the future King Of England while touring in Canada.

Mark, a PhD Assistant Professor of History and Canadian Studies, tweeted back: “As far as I know, this was a photo taken at Lady Beaverbrook Arena in Fredericton, NB (New Brunswick) back in late 70s or early 80s.

“This still hangs on the wall of Alden Nowlan House at UNB (The University of New Brunswick). If enough likes, might do a thread about why this photo is key to understanding an era of NB history.”

Cash who died in 2003 at the age of 71 had previous connections to the royal family.

According to Taste in Country, in 2002, Cash released his celebrated album American IV: The Man Comes Around, which served as an especially powerful and emotionally-charged marker in his career's final chapter.

The record's title track, "The Man Comes Around," was actually inspired by an especially affecting dream that Cash had. As he slept, the country star found himself inside London's Buckingham Palace and face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth II, who relayed a mysterious message.

"There she sat on the floor and she looked up at me and said, 'Johnny Cash, you’re like a thorn tree in a whirlwind,'” Cash said, recalling the details of his dream to Larry King during a 2002 interview. He awoke just moment later, but the Queen's mysterious message lingered in his mind.

"I woke up and thought, what could a dream like this mean? I forgot about it for two or three years, but it kept haunting me," he explained. "I kept thinking about how vivid it was. I thought maybe it was biblical."

Soon after, Cash discovered a reference to thorn trees in the Book of Job, leading him to pen a moody folk ballad based on the Book of Revelation. And just like that, a lingering dream turned into "The Man Comes Around," which Cash also referred to as his "song of the apocalypse."

Just a few months after the song's release, Cash died of complications from diabetes after being admitted to Nashville’s Baptist Hospital.