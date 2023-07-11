Irish Swifties facing heartbreak as 500,000 fans pre-register for 165,000 tickets

Thousands of Swifties facing heartbreak as 500,000 fans pre-register for 165,000 tickets to see Taylor

Taylor’s Eras shows have been a massive hit with critics and fans alike

Tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans are set to be left heartbroken this Friday when tickets go on sale for her three Irish concerts..

Insiders reveal there is an unprecedented demand, with around 500,000 fans having registered for tickets to the Shake It Off singer’s shows at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next June.

With a capacity of 55,000 for concert-goers at the venue, Queen of Pop Swift will play to 165,000 people over June 28-30.

That will leave around 335,000 devastated ‘Swifties’, as her fans are known, missing out what is guaranteed to be one of the entertainment highlights of the summer of 2024.

“Such is the demand that Taylor could have done six nights or even more at Croke Park, giving Garth Brooks a run for his money in terms of his pulling power in this country,” our source says.

“It’s absolutely astonishing when you consider that the last time she played here was in Croker on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and only one of her two shows sold out.”

At that time, Swift was rebuilding her popularity after a series of spats with ex-boyfriends and other artists including Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry had damaged her reputation.

Since then, Swift has gone from strength to strength.

Last October, she released Midnights, her most commercially successful album to date.

This led to unprecedented demand for her 2023 Eras tour, which opened to huge acclaim in Glendale, Arizona, in March.

Critics and fans alike applauded her impressive performance throughout a three-hour, 44-song setlist.

When the US leg of the Eras tour went on sale last year, the demand was so high that Ticketmaster’s systems buckled.

In Australia, four million fans fought for 450,000 tickets. The mismatch between supply and demand is now set to break hearts in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The UK and Europe leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will kick off next May 9 in Paris and wrap up on August 17 in London.

Swift’s press release in advance said that “to help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale”.

However, fans were told that “registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets”.

There was a registration page for each city, which closed on June 22. Registered fans who received a unique code have first access to purchase tickets in each city.

Fans who wanted an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities could register once for each city they would like to attend.

“Even though there are around half a million fans registered to buy tickets in Ireland, they most likely also include people from the UK and other countries around Europe who had the opportunity to register in several territories,” our source adds.

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 8, 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Swift has revealed that US rock band Paramore will be the support act for her European dates.

Meanwhile, Dublin hotels have been lambasted for cashing in on the demand for rooms when Taylor Swift comes to town next June.

Top hotels shot up in price, with The Clarence reported to have gone from €413 to €759, Trinity Townhouse from €327 to €635 and The Mayson from €259 to €409.

Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe, a self-confessed ‘Swiftie’ who saw her at Croke Park, told Newstalk this week: “I take pretty seriously the need for the hospitality sector to do the right thing by lots of excited fans that are coming to see Taylor Swift playing in Ireland.”