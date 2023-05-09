Irish superfan swaps harmonicas with Bruce Springsteen at Dublin gig
Patrick McKillen had been left disappointed after failing to get the musician’s attention when he attended with his family and girlfriend on Friday
A Bruce Springsteen superfan from Belfast says his dream has come true after swapping harmonicas with The Boss.
Patrick McKillen (21) took a giant sign along to the RDS in Dublin on Sunday night.
He had been left disappointed after failing to get the musician’s attention when he attended with his family and girlfriend on Friday.
However, a second attempt with a bigger sign quoting the lyrics of 'Promised Land' proved successful.
"This time he saw the sign and during The Promised Land he came right down, pointed at me and called me forward to the front where we swapped harmonicas,” Mr McKillen told U105.
“I dreamed of getting it but never thought it was actually possible."
So tonight we believed in ‘The Promised Land’ and after ‘showing alot of faith there was definitely magic in the night’— Patrick McKillen (@patrickmckillen) May 7, 2023
Thank you so much @nilslofgren @StevieVanZandt @springsteen #springsteendublin pic.twitter.com/6Uo69fHhEB
Mr McKillen has shared details of the exchange on social media including an image of his sign which read: “I drove along Thunder Road to reach the promised land. Don’t make this dream a lie. Swap harmonicas with me.”
Following the excitement he is now on his way back down to Dublin for Bruce's final concert in Ireland during the current international tour which will mark the sixth time the superfan has seen Bruce live.
Mr McKillen plans to keep a firm grip on his new instrument.
"After looking up to the man for so long and getting to experience that moment with him, it's a priceless souvenir from the show," he said.
