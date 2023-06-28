Irish R’n’B star Erica-Cody chats getting her break at 15 and if men and women can be just friends

From talking to other rising Irish stars of mixed-race backgrounds, Erica shares the obstacles they have faced

WHEN Erica-Cody lit up our screens last year by finishing runner-up on Dancing With The Stars, she took pride in being one of the growing faces of multi-cultural Ireland.

The feisty Dublin R’n’B singer oozes knowledge and charm in a tornado of positivity, which belies her 26 years on this planet.

When we meet, Erica is wearing a vintage Ireland soccer jersey for Italia ’90.

“If I had a euro for every time somebody admired this jumper today, I would be a millionaire,” she giggles when asked about her top — she’s not a footie fan though.

“Absolutely not, but I like the fashion. It came from Pellador FC — they are an Irish company, actually. From Limerick.

Erica-Cody with journalist Eugene Masterson

“I was at the Choice Music Prize a couple of weeks ago. There was a girl wearing the jumper and I was going, ‘Where did you get your jumper?’, so she told me. Then I picked one up — it has to be done.”

She perks up even more when I inform her that towards the end of a recent Irish soccer match I watched, there were as many as four players of colour on the team representing Ireland, which I had not seen before.

From talking to other rising Irish stars of mixed-race backgrounds, Erica shares the obstacles they have faced.

“Listen, you’re a minority in a predominantly white place, so for me obviously it comes with its challenges. But luckily I had parents who said, ‘Don’t let it define you. Other people’s issues are not your problem,’” she says.

Erica-Cody strikes a pose on our shoot

“But then again, racism is a huge issue in itself — I suppose you just kind of learn to get on with it.

“That’s why Samantha (Mumba) meant so much to me growing up. I just think when you see it at a young impressionable age — like how young I was when Samantha Mumba was coming up — you see it, you believe you can be it. So, she was a huge inspiration for me.

“Her and Danny O’Reilly from The Coronas sent me a picture of them together on WhatsApp from Los Angeles. She messaged me and said, ‘Your ears must be burning.’ She’s amazing, I love her. She’s so supportive as well — she’s deadly.”

Erica recoils in astonishment when I tell her how I once got Samantha to record an album for Sunday World back in 2004, called Samantha Sings Christmas — and that I have a couple of the CDs still lying around.

“You did what?” she says. “Oh my God, that album sounds amazing. Samantha singing Christmas songs! I’d love a copy, even if it’s on CD. I might be 26 but I’m an old soul. I’ve got a vinyl player as well. There is so much more character to vinyl.”

Erica-Cody with her dance partner Denys Samson on DWTS

Erica grew up in the north Dublin town of Baldoyle, which has also produced a few other stars.

“There’s Nicky (Byrne), there’s Jen (Zamparelli). There are loads. Something in the water out there,” she smiles.

She entered the world of show business when she was a nipper.

“I had always been kind of doing it — I was in a stage school from a really young age,” she recollects. “That was pretty much it. I was a Billie Barry (stage school) kid from the age of about three until seven or eight when I left.

“My mam got sick when I was about 10 and I started riding horses, playing tennis — all the extra- curricular stuff. And I was always writing.

“I kept poetry and then the poetry started to turn into songs. Then I got a guitar. I wasn’t very good, it was just a natural progression. It was kind of like a snowball. I did my first gig (opening) for WizKid in 2012, and the rest is history.”

Her 6’4” dad hails from South Carolina in the southern states of the USA, and came here in the 1980s to play basketball.

He met a local girl, and between them they have three kids, including Erica. Her parents are now separated.

Erica-Cody on our shoot

“He’s very much in my life,” she stresses. “My parents were together for years. He loves to go on Facebook Live during my gigs. Literally, he’ll be in the front row and going live with it.

“He still has a southern accent — we got over as much as we could, especially when I was a teenager. ​

“I used to go over all the time when I was a baby with my mam and dad, then when I would have been doing my Junior Cert when I was about 14, we would have gone over for Christmas and we’ve been trying to get over since.”

Asked if she has anyone special in her life, she coyly replies: “You know what, I’m just happy. I’m very happy. Me, myself and I are in a very committed relationship.

“That’s the part of my life I don’t think I’ll ever really open up about, as I like to keep it to myself. So regards to who could be a mystery man or whatever, it’s always going to be my little secret.”

Meanwhile, she is regularly pictured on social media with the main confirmed love of her life — her car.

“I love my car,” she raves. “It’s a Volkswagen ID 4. It’s an electric SUV.”

She also has a couple of rescue dogs — a mixture of collies and Dalmatians.

Erica is currently finishing an EP. “I was writing on Zoom for the whole of Covid and it was mental,” she recalls.

But she also used to make a few bob elsewhere. “I used to work in retail up until Covid. Folding jeans, stacking boxes,” she reveals.

Well, bills have to be paid. “Especially when you’re an independent artist,” she proudly agrees. “I’ve been doing that since I was 16.”

She loves to travel, and thrives on spending time in Los Angeles and New York.

“I definitely want to go back for a little bit — see some friends, have some fun, go on a nice holiday, have a kiki... a kiki is a new way of saying I want to have a good time.

“There’s a song called Let’s Have a Kiki (by Scissor Sisters), it’s deadly. So everyone says, ‘Let’s have a kiki’ now. I want to have a kiki this summer — I’m doing Pride as well — kiki all summer!”

She naturally tuned into Dancing With The Stars this season to see how her old partner, Denys Samson, got on with Panti Bliss.

“He is a sweetheart,” she says of Denys. So nothing went on between them? “No! Denys is my best friend. Listen, girls and boys can be friends,” she exclaims.

“I told you, I’m having fun — but I’m not having fun with Denys,” she laughs.

“Absolutely not. Honestly, no. Me and Denys are strictly friends. I have a lot of guy friends and I think that’s where people get mixed up. Girls and boys can totally be friends.

“Oh my God, we’re still best of pals, me and Denys. I really, really really love him, he’s great. He’s a great guy, wears his heart on his sleeve, and works really hard.”

In August, Erica will play the Indie23 festival, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

“Full of indie kids, full of Gen Zs, I can’t wait. There is no glamping, so I won’t be seeing you there, I’m afraid?” she laughs.

Erica is playing a slot on Friday, and is also keen to see Raye perform that weekend — but her dream sighting would be actor Pedro Pascal.

“He’s all the rage if you look him up on TikTok. I love him. He did HBO’s The Last of Us, and he’s done Game of Thrones. I just wish he was there so I could meet him. Now, him I’d like to be a friend with benefits,” she jokes.

Erica-Cody on our shoot

Erica fondly remembers her introduction to outdoor festivals when she was in college. “I remember my first Electric Picnic — my friend was part of Hare Squead,” she remembers.

“He was like ‘We’re playing this big festival, I want you to come’. I was like, ‘OK, I’ve never been to a festival before.’

“So I got my mam to drive me down. I had two pairs of socks and a change of shorts, I think, and obviously a pair of knickers for the next day.

“I had the time of my life — then it started to torrential rain, mud everywhere, so I got her to pick me up about two o’clock in the morning.

“So that was my first festival experience and I said, ‘I’m never doing that again, unless I’m playing.’

“I was in my first year of college, so I was really young. I was about 18, 19. So I said to myself, ‘The next year I’m doing this, I’m going to be playing’ — and the following year I was playing. A tiny little stage in Body & Soul, but I’ll never forget it.

“Maybe I’ll bring the dance crowd (next time). You know what, I’ve got a dance banger coming up with Chasing Abbey.”

Speaking of bangers, would she ever like to represent Ireland in the Eurovision?

“Oh my God, I am asked this all the time,” she responds. “I’d never say never.

“I have the song and all, so I’ll just never say never — I’ve got many more bangers in my pocket!”