Irish Ozzy Osbourne fans devastated after rocker’s Dublin 3Arena gig is cancelled

‘Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way’

Irish Ozzy Osbourne fans have been left devastated after the rocker’s long-awaited date in Dublin’s 3Arena in June was cancelled as he announced his retirement from touring.

A message on the Irish Ticketmaster site states that the event has been rescheduled, with original tickets remaining valid, but in a tweet this morning the ex-Black Sabbath frontman cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates.

The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe after an accident at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.

The 74-year-old singer also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.

The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning, calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.

“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” Osbourne began in an image of text posted to his social media.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently ground-breaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” the statement continued.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

The musician explained how he was upset to have to disappoint his fans, adding: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

He continued: “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

“I want to thank my family……my band…..my crew…..my long-time friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” he said adding, “I love you all…”

Last year, Ozzy admitted he would “be dead” if not for his wife Sharon, after their marriage led him to cut down on drinking and drug use.

Osbourne spoke about his marriage in an interview with the Independent, having recently celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with the former X Factor judge.

Asked about the secret to a happy marriage, he replied: “Love, I suppose. If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.”

He continued: “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped.

“People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof or the window.

“Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that shit.

“I’m f****** boring.”

In June the musician underwent “life-changing” surgery to help with an injury sustained during a quad bike accident in 2003 which left him with lasting damage.

Sharon, 69, thanked their fans for their “love and support” shown in the lead-up to the surgery.

Ozzy, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, also faced concerns after contracting Covid-19 in April but has since made a full recovery.

The couple met when Sharon was 18 and they were married on July 4, 1982 in Hawaii.

They have three children together: Aimee, Jack and Kelly. Singer Kelly, who duetted with her father on the UK number one single Changes in 2003, recently announced her own pregnancy.

Ozzy and Sharon have also said they will be relocating back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for more than 20 years, which will be documented in a new BBC series.

Home To Roost, a 10-episode series, is a revival of the family’s fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005 documenting their life in LA and is credited with being one of the first hit reality TV formats.

The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and the move back to the UK.

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love,” a statement from the BBC said.

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, says: “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”