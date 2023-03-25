Irish musicians perform song to highlight A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Dozens marched to University Hospital Limerick today to call for the reopening of A&E units in Ennis, Co Clare, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and St John’s in Limerick.

Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perfrom 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Avril Kinsella Video Team Today at 15:13







