Irish musicians perform song to highlight A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Dozens marched to University Hospital Limerick today to call for the reopening of A&E units in Ennis, Co Clare, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and St John’s in Limerick.

Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perfrom 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick

Musicians Enda Haran and Quentin Cooper perform 'Dignity' song highlight the A&E crisis in University Hospital Limerick and nationwide.

It comes as dozens marched to University Hospital Limerick today to call for the reopening of A&E units in Ennis, Co Clare, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and St John’s in Limerick.


