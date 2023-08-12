Ireland’s first reality TV popstars Six reunite on 21st anniversary of band sending fans wild

‘There is such nostalgia around Six, probably because Popstars was the first reality TV show back in 2002’

WHEN Sinead Sheppard posted a photo out on the town recently with her old bandmates in former pop group Six as they celebrated the 21st anniversary of their launch, she didn’t expect the positive reaction it ignited.

“The response is mental since I put up a picture on Instagram,” Sinead tells the Sunday World. “I have people private messaging me saying, ‘We’d love to see Six back!’

“There is such nostalgia around Six, probably because Popstars was the first reality TV show back in 2002. We were in people’s living rooms every Sunday night. Now that generation has grown up and all of a sudden there’s a picture of us released and it brings all those memories back for them.”

With a judging panel that included Louis Walsh, the RTE show was a smash hit and the members of Six — Sinead (Cork), Emma O’Driscoll (Limerick), Sarah Keating (Galway), Liam McKenna (Tyrone), Andy Orr (Dublin) and Kyle Anderson (Down) — became overnight pop sensations.

Sinead Sheppard on stage

There was fan mania wherever they appeared in public. “We’d go to Galway and Athlone and other places to do signings in record stores, and I remember one in the midlands where the guards had to shut it down,” Liam McKenna says.

“It was a tiny little record store in the middle of the street and 3,000 people were outside and there was kind of mayhem. It was great fun and that’s the kind of stuff we were reminiscing and laughing about the other night.”

The members of Six were hidden away in a south Dublin house and unaware of the show’s popularity while it was being aired.

“We would hear from our parents that everybody was watching it and we were thinking it was our families and not everyone in the country, and we had no idea how big it was,” Liam reveals.

The members of Six chosen from Popstars

Their first single, There’s A Whole Lot Of Loving Going On, shot straight to number one in the charts and is still the third biggest-selling single of all time in Ireland.

They supported Westlife on a five-month tour in Ireland, the UK and Europe. “That, as an overall experience, was the highlight for us,” Liam says of the Westlife tour.

The members of Six back together

“It was every single night for the guts of four or five months and it’s what you imagine being a pop star is going to be like. We got to live that experience and it’s what gave me the bug for tour management, which I now do. I was fascinated by how a show happens and how many people it takes to put it on. I learned the trade.”

Sinead also has fond memories from the Westlife tour. “When all our friends were in college wondering what they were going to do with their lives, we were carefree travelling the world with Westlife. We had a number one single in Ireland, Norway, Sweden and New Zealand. We really had two super years at the age of 18 and 19.”

Back then, Six were signed to a record label run by Simon Cowell.

“Simon used to call me ‘Trouble’,” Sinead laughs. “When we’d meet him he’d say, ‘Oh, here comes trouble!’, because I used to always be like, ‘Right Simon, what’s happening? We’re touring now, but when are we going to get released in the UK?’ I used to be always pushing him going, ‘What is the plan?’ It was in a jovial way. Simon was lovely.”

Sinead with Andy, Liam and Kyle

However, Cowell, who was behind the international success of Westlife, had then started his own journey to superstardom as a judge on the Pop Idol show in the UK.

Six would become a casualty of his personal ambition when he had a shot at cracking the US market with American Idol.

“We were signed by his label, but there was nobody there doing anything for us when he was off in the States doing American Idol. We were put on the back burner and forgotten about,” Liam reveals.

After a year together, Six mutually agreed to call it a day.

“It was all very amicable,” Liam says. “We all knew that it was over and it was us that decided to call it a day. We never fell out, there was never a cross word between us and we always had each other’s backs.”

Sinead points out that their former manager Louis Walsh was very supportive after the group split. “Louis is really decent, he was lovely to us,” she says. “After it all fizzled out and we had to decide ourselves, ‘Let’s call it a day,’ he stayed in touch. He has always been really kind.”

A Six reunion isn’t on the cards as all the group members have gone on to enjoy successful careers — Liam is in showbiz management, Andy is in international banking in London, Sarah works for BBC in London as a digital content manager, Kyle has a fleet of electric delivery vans in Northern Ireland with Amazon as a client, and Emma and Sinead run dance schools in Limerick and Cork respectively. Sinead has also established herself as a successful Fine Gael politician and is a member of Cork Co Council. She has yet to decide if she’ll run for Dail Eireann in 2025.

“We also have 10 children between us in Six, so life after Popstars has been a busy one and none of us has any regrets,” she adds.