Hundreds of fans queue outside Dublin venue FIVE days before Bruce Springsteen gig

“We had hundreds of people here yesterday and we had to turn them away.”

(L to r) Head of Operations Aiken Promotions Shane Mates, Garda Superintendent Tim Burke and RDS Commercial Director Siobhan Masterson during a media brieifing ahead of Bruce Springsteen Concerts that take place in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos — © Gareth Chaney

Jake Clemons and Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band at Croke Park Stadium on May 27, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. — © Redferns

Hundreds of Bruce Springsteen fans have queued outside Dublin’s RDS Arena – FIVE days before he hits the stage for the first of three sold-out shows next Friday night at 7pm.

Irish promoter Peter Aiken said today that around 200 devoted Bruce fans from all over the world arrived at the venue yesterday hoping for the “golden ticket” of a pass into the front of stage pit.

They were turned away and told to come back later in the week. “We had hundreds of people here yesterday and we had to turn them away,” Peter Aiken revealed at a press conference.

“We have a lot of security around and nobody is allowed to queue (before) the official queue, which will start in a couple of days. They want to be in the pit. The wrist band is like gold dust.

“This is their week’s holiday. They all know each other and they reminisce about the shows (through the decades). A lot of them are going two nights. They are from everywhere. They love it, I’ve never seen a happier queue in my life.

“Jon Landau (American music critic, manager and record producer) said to me, ‘Those couple of thousand at the front of the stage, they’re the people that create the atmosphere.’

“The way the internet has opened up and travel has opened up they go everywhere now. I went to see him in Orlando and I met Irish people on the plane going over.”

Aiken says that there’s a new generation of Springsteen fans turning out to see the man they call ‘The Boss’ on this tour with The E Street Band.

“I think this will be his youngest audience of the whole tour because so many young people want to see him,” Peter says. “They’ve grown up with Bruce. We see it in the queue.”

Springsteen, who is due to arrive in Ireland today, has played the RDS 11 times, and on this show he’s coming to town with an 18-piece band.

Lucky fans who have snapped up tickets for the shows on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday are asked to download the Ticketmaster App and familiarise themselves with entry requirements.

For any ticket queries please contact Ticketmaster via your Ticketmaster account and they will be happy to advise you.

Concert goers are being asked to use public transport.