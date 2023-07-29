How Sinéad O’Connor’s love for first husband John Reynolds lasted a lifetime

They went on to marry, but despite later splitting up they remained bosom friends and Reynolds was her guiding light as a producer in her music career.

SINÉAD O’Connor had been unlucky in love, but the close bond with her first husband John Reynolds was never broken.

In her last interview with the Sunday World for the launch of her final album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, Sinéad told me: “We’ve just always loved each other since I was about 19. We always got on like brother and sister, which is why we didn’t stay married.”

Sinéad and Reynolds, a drummer and producer, became parents to a son, Jake, in 1987 shortly before her career took off.

They went on to marry, but despite later splitting up they remained bosom friends and Reynolds was her guiding light as a producer in her music career.

He was also a calming influence in Sinéad’s life. “The first time we ever had a row was last summer, and it wasn’t even a big row…that’s how well we get on,” she said in our 2014 interview.

”We think very similar and John is just one of the most loving people you can meet. Both his parents were nurses, so he had a great compassionate upbringing.

“Then his parents ran a home for kids that were too young to go to jail. They were kids that had got into trouble, but could be helped. His parents were brilliant in that situation and John was around all of that.

“At the time I first met John I was so young, and he was a great friend. And we’re still great friends.”

Sinéad said that she always felt comfortable working with Reynolds. “John is a genius as a producer and he’s someone who makes you feel that the recording button wasn’t on,” she says.

She recorded her music at John’s house because his studio was based there. “I often record there in my pyjamas and slippers, that’s how comfortable the whole process is,” she says.

“It’s like you’re in your granny’s.”

Sinead was working on a new album up to the time of her death, as he revealed in a post on social media on July 11, which she signed off with the hilarious #TheBitchIsBack

“Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )” she wrote. “Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack”