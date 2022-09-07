Hawkers ready to cash in on Garth Brooks’ fever as merchandise goes on sale in Dublin

HERE’S a taste of the souvenirs which Garth Brooks fans attending his Dublin concerts over the next two weekends can expect.

Hawkers are already displaying stands full of merchandise in the capital in the lead up to five sold out shows beginning at Croke Park on Friday.

Among the items many of the 400,000 fans attending the gigs will be snapping up and their prices include

T-shirts with a smiling image of the country superstar emblazoned with ‘Garth Brooks – Live in Dublin’ – E10

Cowboy hats in various colours – E10

American Stars and Stripes bandanas – E15

Shiny colourful scarves with the ‘Garth Brooks’ logo and the words ‘Croke Park’ along its side – E15

“The bandanas and scarves are proving to be very popular already, “ one hawker in the city centre told us.

Garth has already arrived in Ireland, with the 60-year-old’s private jet touching down at Dublin Airport yesterday.

He is staying in the Dublin region in the lead up to his three shows this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The American is also rumoured to be then spending a few days in Co Kerry, before he plays his final two gigs here the weekend after next, which take place on the Friday and Saturday.

Famous for songs such as ‘Friends in low places’ and ‘If tomorrow never comes’, he last played in Ireland a quarter of a century ago in 1997.

He had been due to play five shows at Croke Park in 2014, but they were cancelled after planning difficulties and Garth branding the fiasco as being “like a death in the family”.

There iare no support acts for his Dublin shows, but his wife Trisha Yearwood is expected to join him on stage for a duet.

Brooks will take to the stage each night at 7.30pm, with a curfew for the venue at 10.30pm.