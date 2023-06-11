Harry Styles wows Slane Castle fans with glittering performance - in pictures

Around 80,000 fans descended on Slane Castle yesterday to see the former One Direction star in action

Harry Styles made his mark on one of Ireland’s most iconic music venues last night, joining the ranks of Madonna, U2 and Queen.

The glittering crowd caused a feather boa shortage in the lead up to the gig, with many also donning pink cowboy hats for their first romp through Slane.

Many fans have been with Styles since his days on X-Factor - almost 13 years ago now - and a new ‘post-One Direction’ generation assembled alongside them in a sea of pink last night.

Sinead (24) and Kelly (25) from Dublin

Dubliner Sinead (24) laughed as she remembered queuing at a supermarket in Mullingar when she caught wind that the band was in the area over ten years ago. A big fan then, she was now looking to just enjoy the concert with pal Kelly (25).

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Ava-Marie Devlin was attending the gig at Slane as her first ever concert with her sister Kelly.

“We’ve been listening to the Best of Harry Styles playlists all morning to familiarise ourselves with everything,” Kelly laughed.

As It Was and Watermelon Sugar were the sisters’ top tracks for the setlist.

Ava Marie (9) and her older sister Kelly Devlin

Opening acts later warmed-up an already buzzing crowd, starting with Styles’ touring guitarist Mitch Rowland before DJ Annie Mac took to the stage.

Some of the most dedicated of Styles’ fans had been at the venue for hours beforehand, reserving their spots closest to the stage.

“We’ve been up since 5.30am,” said one Dublin fan, Chloe. Her group of pals — Katie, Jamie, Hannah, Chloe and Shannon — were set in their spots for viewing the gig since well before 3pm. Their newfound pals from Cork, Olivia and Sarah - who they met in the queue - started their trip at 7am.

Érin from Athlone (13) , Alex (13) and Kacy (13) from Dublin

They had their fingers crossed to hear Styles’ songs Fine Line and Falling ahead of the gig. Athlone fan Érin and Dubliners Kacy and Alex were also eager to hear “all of the sad songs,” they admitted.

Inhaler - fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson - were also an opener for the Golden singer, arriving to rapturous applause from the teenage members of the crowd.

The U2 frontman - and previous Slane headliner - could not be seen in the throes of the feather-boa wearing audience, but in the sea of pink: he’d need a particularly glittering cowboy hat to blend in.

Tanya 30, Chloe 16, Katie 17, Jamie 17, Hannah 16, Chloe 16, Shannon 17, Olivia 16, Sarah 17

Styles emerged onto the stage after hit-makers Wet Leg, as screams of “Harry, Harry, Harry” reached their peak.

It was a setlist of fan pleasers - though the crowd would have been content with any arrangement of his hits, including chart toppers Watermelon Sugar, Adore You and his break-out solo single Sign of the Times. The pop star also dabbled in One Direction’s discography to a glowing response.

The title of the pop stars Grammy-winning third album Harry’s House all of a sudden made sense as he closed out his success at Slane: he was home.