Harry Styles Slane Castle gig announced for next June

Tickets go on sale next Friday for Love On Tour show

Singer Harry Styles is to return to Ireland and will headline Slane Castle on June 10 next year.

It will be the first major concert at the Co Meath venue since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Styles’ 2022 album ‘Harry’s House’ has received huge critical acclaim and popularity, with the lead single ‘As It Was’ debuting atop singles charts all over the world.

‘Harry’s House’ has been the fastest-selling album of the year and he became the first British artist to have four singles in the US top 10 concurrently.

New European dates for 2023 for his Love on Tour show were announced today, and the iconic venue was announced for the Irish leg of the tour.

Tickets for Slane Castle are priced from €97.10 inclusive of booking fee and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10am.

The star announced 19 new shows in Europe along with the addition of new shows in Austin, Chicago and San Paulo and a new venue in Lima. Peru.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 83-date international global run across 22 counties will include 44 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues as well as 13 shows across Latin America and seven nights in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.ie.

Styles’ gig will be sure to be the standalone concert event of 2023 and demanded is expected to be huge for the gig.

The Redditch, England, native will join the likes of Guns’n’Roses, Oasis, The Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica in headlining the iconic venue.

Meanwhile, giving his reaction, Lord Henry Mountcharles said, “Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue. He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones. This will be a show not to be missed. A great day out and a legend for our times.”

In a post on the Facebook page of the world famous venue, it also says, “Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music.”

“He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.”

“His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991.”

“Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.”

“Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 43 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike.”

“His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. We are delighted to be welcoming him to Slane in 2023.”