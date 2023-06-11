Harry Styles hailed a ‘legend’ for helping fan during Slane Castle gig

The former One Direction star took to the iconic Co Meath stage in front of 80,000 adoring fans for the first Slane Festival performance in four years.

Harry Styles has been hailed as a “legend” for helping out a fan during his historic Slane Castle gig last night.

The former One Direction star took to the iconic Co Meath stage in front of 80,000 adoring fans for the first Slane Festival performance in four years.

Following his Aviva Stadium concert last summer, Styles showed off his cúpla focail in Slane as he asked the crowd “Conas atá tú?”

Later in the evening, Styles jumped into action when a fan appeared to slip and fall while surrounded by thousands of people.

Stopping the concert momentarily, he went to check on the fan as he asked others to make some room.

"Give her a bit of space and water. Is everybody else good? You good? Did you fall, is it slippy?" he asked the fan before resuming the music once they had recovered.

Fans took to Twitter following the gig to praise the star for being “so kind and thoughtful” towards the fan.

One person said: “Harry Styles is a legend. Tonight at Slane, he spotted a girl who took a slip and fall, went over to check on her and asked for someone to get her water. Fair play to him."

A second added: "Poor girl took a fall at Slane tonight ‘cos of the rain. Harry was so kind and thoughtful, checked on her and asked if everybody else was okay."

While a third chimed in: "Brilliant singer and human being. Amazing to see him at Slane Castle tonight."

During the performance, Styles remarked that he was proud to be at Slane Castle as he had been told that it was a “really big deal” to headline the venue, before joking that fans should have gone to Tallaght instead.

He then referenced one infamous incident during his One Direction days in which he and his bandmate Niall Horan got into an altercation at a house party in the Dublin suburb.

“Thanks for all the support over the years apart from the time I got headbutted because I went to Tallaght,” the 29-year-old said as he sashayed across the stage in a sparkly green and white jacket and white trousers.

"Is anyone in here tonight from Tallaght? I forgive you Tallaght, I forgive you."

DJ Annie Mac and Styles’ touring guitarist Mitch Rowland warmed up the crowd ahead of hit-makers Wet Leg and Irish band Inhaler – which is fronted by Bono’s son, Elijah Hewson – as fans eagerly awaited the headliner, who brought the energy from the first note of his set.

It was a set-list of hit songs and deep cuts with fans delighted to hear surprise performances of Styles’ rarely performed Little Freak and unreleased favourite Medicine.

The pop star also dabbled in One Direction’s discography to a glowing response with a teaser of Best Song Ever before an electric rendition of the band’s breakout single, What Makes You Beautiful.

The crowd joined Styles as he belted out chart-toppers As It Was, Watermelon Sugar, and Sign of the Times before a dazzling fireworks display closed out what was undoubtedly one of the most atmospheric gigs of the year.