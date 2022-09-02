Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release

Harry Styles fan face an anxious wait this morning as tickets for his already much-anticipated Slane Castle gig go on sale at 10am.

The As It Was singer will return to Ireland to headline the Meath venue on June 10 next year.

Irish band Inhaler, which is fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, and indie rock duo Wet Leg will serve as the opening acts.

Styles, who first came to public attention as a member of X-Factor creation One Direction, played a sold-out concert at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this summer.

He will be the first act to grace the stage at Slane since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cheshire native will join the likes of Guns’n’Roses, Oasis, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, and Metallica in headlining the iconic venue.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top 10 bestselling albums of 2017, topping the charts in Ireland, the UK and the US, and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

He followed that with the similarly chart-topping Fine Line two years later and released his third album, Harry’s House, in May this year.

As well as commercial success Styles has also received critical acclaim, winning two Brit Awards, a Grammy Award, an Ivor Novello Award as well an American Music Award.

He was also the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Yesterday, fans scrambled to secure their spot at the pop star’s June 2023 Slane Castle gig as presale tickets were released.

The presale hosted by promoters MCD kicked off at 10am with fans hoping to grab tickets, with prices ranging between €97.10 and €256.10.

Official Platinum tickets are being sold at €250.00–€330.00.

Some desperate Harry Styles admirers bought their tickets from resellers online, however, some came at a hefty price.

One tout on Twitter, based in the UK, advertised that he was selling two tickets in the Circle Standing section as well as one ticket in the Bishopsgate section in the pit at the front of the stage.

When asked about the prices of the available tickets by the Sunday World, he said that he was selling the spots in the Circle area (€117.10 on Ticketmaster before booking fees) for £250 (approximately €289).

The Bishopsgate ticket (€156.10 on Ticketmaster) was being sold for £300 (approximately €347) - over twice the asking price.

There will likely be plenty of tickets to go around once they go on sale this morning, but it's inevitable that hundreds of touts and scammers will come out of the trenches to resell tickets at a higher place.

Meanwhile, giving his reaction, Lord Henry Mountcharles said, “Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue.

"He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones. This will be a show not to be missed. A great day out and a legend for our times.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on the Ticketmaster site with prices starting at €97.10.