Garth Brooks opens up to Waterford radio station about Croke Park controversy

The country star cancelled five gigs in 2014 after Dublin City Council only granted permission for three

Garth Brooks has told Waterford radio station WLR FM that he is thrilled to be filming his shows in Croke Park following the 2014 controversy.

The Oklahoma born mega-star sold out five nights at the historic venue in 2014. However his string of shows were cancelled after Dublin City Council only granted permission for three of the shows to go ahead.

The decision led Brooks to cancel all scheduled concerts demanding he would play five nights or nothing.

In November 2021 the Country singer announced five nights at Croke Park which are set to go ahead in September.

Now Brooks said he will film the shows to “show the world what the Irish crowd does.”

“Right now the thing is to just capture it because with the whole history between Ireland and the artist anyway,” he told WLR’s Geoff Harris.

“And then you put 2014 into the mix, and now to get a chance to actually play it, and now it ends the stadium tour.”

“This is all becoming larger than life,” he continued. “So we’re bringing every camera we can find to capture this and just kinda show the world what the Irish crowd does.”

Now that the production team have decided where to film in the stadium, additional tickets have gone on sale.

“It’s not like this anywhere else on the planet. So I’m really excited about this and now the director has chosen where all the cameras are going.”

“So the seats that they had held to make sure they're not blocking peoples view, some of them turned out to be the best view of the night.”

“So they're going to go on sale and I think this is really a fair and fun thing,” he continued.

“And the fact that they were people who waited all that time to get tickets, and I know it's crazy to hear that they didn't get tickets even though the moved a lot of em, so now those people who waited the longest hopefully have a shot of some of the best seats in the house.”

Tickets for all five shows on September 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th are on sale now.