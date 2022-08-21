Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch says he is permanently quitting show business

“I happen to be a part of that, but my business life has gone to a whole new level and I’m happy with that.”

BOYZONE star Shane Lynch has revealed he has made the decision to permanently leave the show business industry.

The star adds that the only TV show he will appear on in the future is ‘The Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ alongside his wife Sheena, because it focuses on his real life now.

“In the last year or so I’ve made the active decision to completely exit from the industry, whether that be music or TV,” he tells New magazine.

“The only thing you’ll see me do is Real Housewives because that is part of our lives and they came into our home and it is all genuine.

“I happen to be a part of that, but my business life has gone to a whole new level and I’m happy with that.”

Shane (46) joined Boyzone in November 1993 and performed his last gig with the band nearly three years ago, when they decided to split up for good.

In 2014 Shane forged a business partnership with Northern Ireland businessmen Dwaine Smyth and Michael Dowall and opened a chain of 1920s prohibition inspired barbershops, known as The Elk & Clipper. There are currently three outlets in Northern Ireland with further expansion plans in the future

The singer and his wife Sheena are now owners of an Irish bar in Cheshire called D13, named after the area in Dublin Shane grew up in.

Asked why he has decided to leave showbiz, he replies: “The entertainment industry is very character based and I don’t often like the character that I play in those situations.

“We moved up to Cheshire for business, hence why Sheena ended up on the show, and I’m Ok with that.

“I’m happy to concentrate solely on the businesses that we have running. We have about five or six. I can’t afford to go on tour for two months. It just doesn’t fit into my life.”

Shane married actress and backing singer Sheena in Ireland in 2007 and the couple have two daughters.

“We’re always moving forward,” Shane says of their relationship.

“I’m always coming home with new ideas and Sheena has always been an amazing supporter of all my business ventures. Without her I couldn’t do it.

“We constantly work together strongly as business partners and also as a couple. I’m dyslexic so Sheena is my right hand. She answers all my emails. She does everything I can’t do.”

The couple joined the ITV reality show last year, and Shane reveals Ronan Keating is a huge fan.

“Ronan’s the biggest fan of the show I think,” he claims. “He calls me after every episode and asks about everything.”

He laughs when asked if there could be a Real Housewives of Boyzone spin-off.

“We tried to do something years ago,” he discloses. “I don’t think you’ll see us back on the telly like that.”

Shane appeared on the celebrity version of Love Island in 2006 and confesses he did not know Ronan’s son Jack was going on this year’s show.

“You’re not allowed to tell anybody when you’re going on a show like that and he did keep it really quiet,” he points out.

“Jack’s a lovely boy and I think if I was to give him any advice, I would have told him not to go on it!

“He’s such a nice kid, not that the other lads weren’t, but it’s a different bravado. Jack’s more gathered and is more focused on his career than a life in reality TV.”