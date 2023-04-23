Forbidden Fruit reveals day-by-day breakdown with Annie Mac added to line-up
The 11th edition of Forbidden Fruit Festival is taking place across the June bank holiday weekend at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.
Forbidden Fruit has added five new acts to its line-up as festival organisers have announced the official day-by-day breakdown.
The 11th edition of Forbidden Fruit Festival is taking place across the June bank holiday weekend (Saturday 3 and Sunday 4) in the heart of Dublin City centre at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.
Joining the already exciting line-up, internationally renowned DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac has grown from her club culture roots into a global force in music broadcasting, event curating and DJing.
Festival runners are also delighted to welcome Olivia Dean, one of the UK’s brightest rising stars.
Dean has been praised for her endearing, down-to-earth lyrics and magnetic, feel-good live performances, so no doubt she’ll go down at treat at Forbidden Fruit this year.
With over 75 million streams to date, Rachel Chinouriri is fast making a name for herself as an ambassador of heartfelt indie, soothing her listeners with intimate, emotional storytelling.
All three artists will perform on the first day of the festival, Saturday 3 June.
Meanwhile, American rapper, singer and producer Channel Tres has joined Sunday’s lineup – marking his Irish festival debut.
The Compton-raised artist blends genres and musical influences and has collaborated and remixed with the likes of Robyn, Tyler, The Creator, Disclosure and more.
And topping off the list of new additions to the line-up are Berlin-based electronic music trio FJAAK, who have worldwide attention with an alternative and boundary-pushing take on classic techno, house and breakbeat.
Read more
Organisers have also finally released the day-by-day festival breakdown, with hopeful attendees now able to see which day their favourite will perform.
Saturday’s lineup includes headliner Central Cee, with Rina Sawayama, Ben Bohmer, Knucks, DJ EZ, George Fitzgerald, Sudan Archives and more also filling the bill. This is in addition to newly announced Annie Mac, Olivia Dean, and Rachel Chinouriri.
Eric Prydz and slowthai lead the lineup on Sunday as Honey Dijon, Eliza Rose, ROMY, Malaki, Pretty Girl, Wesley Joseph, X CLUB, and more are on the cards.
Day tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 27, at 9am via Ticketmaster Ireland.
Saturday only and Sunday only tickets are priced at €74.50.
Weekend tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster starting from €129 including booking fee.
