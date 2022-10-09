 Five years on from the death of Glen Campbell, his daughter Ashley says pain of loss hasn’t eased

‘It’s beautiful to see the connections dad made in life and how his memory still lives on’

FIVE years on from the death of her father Glen Campbell, his youngest daughter Ashley says the pain of her devastating loss hasn’t eased with the passing of time.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Ashley tells theSunday Worldin an exclusive interview on her current tour which takes her to Ireland later this month for the Sligo Live festival.

“Dad was very special. He always put family first. He was just the best dad. I felt he was Dad all the time, even when he was on stage being Glen Campbell.”

Ashley (36), the youngest of Glen’s eight children and the daughter of his fourth wife, Kimberly, started playing banjo in her father’s band in 2009 and was on his farewell tour in 2011 and 2012 with two of her brothers, Cal and Shannon.

The talented young woman had planned to become an actress, but there was no escaping music for her. “Yep, it definitely chased me down,” she laughs. “I was studying to be an actress in Los Angeles and I got a part in a play at university. They needed someone to play banjo, so I volunteered. The university bought me my first banjo and paid for me to have lessons and I just fell in love with it.

“Then my dad asked me to go on tour with him and I said ‘yes!’ That was in 2009 to Australia and New Zealand. It was a trial by fire, but I just fell in love with the music and the lifestyle that comes with it.”

Glen Campbell, whose hits include Rhinestone Cowboy, Witchita Lineman and By The Time I Get To Phoenix , died in August 2017 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Since his death, Ashley has written and performed a song called Remembering as a tribute to the man she worshipped. “It meant a lot to get to perform with him and also to be able to take care of him when he needed me because he always took care of me, and that’s pretty much what the song is about,” she tells me.

“It’s nice to have the same passion as my dad and to have been able to tour with him and be heavily influenced by him and his music. People talk to me about my dad all the time and it’s really beautiful to see the connection he made in life and how his memory lives on through the music.”

Ashley says making music and touring and performing has helped her to move on with her own life.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been trying to step into my dad’s shoes or even jump out of his shadow,” she reflects. “I think you just have to do the best that you can do. No two people are completely alike. I love being influenced by him of course, but I’m just trying to make music that I love for people that I care about.”

Ashley is now on tour as a duo with New York musician Thor Jensen. They are billed as Campbell Jensen and plan to record an album together.

“It’s definitely a new experience for me touring with Thor, but it’s really ideal to be travelling and making music with someone you get along with,” she says. “We met by chance. I wanted to learn how to play gypsy jazz guitar in Django Reinhardt style and Thor was teaching that style in Nashville. My friend gave me his number, we met up for a couple of lessons and it kind of took off from there.”

Campbell Jensen will play the Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo, with Susan O’Neill, on Sunday, October 23. Tickets are now on sale.