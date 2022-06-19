Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Free contraception to be rolled out to women aged 17-25 from August

Women's Health | Free contraception to be rolled out to women aged 17-25 from August

Revenue says record €56m cocaine haul in 2021 is due to trade flow disruption

Snow Joke | Revenue says record €56m cocaine haul in 2021 is due to trade flow disruption

Darren Randolph and Alexandra Burke welcome their first child together

Congrats | Darren Randolph and Alexandra Burke welcome their first child together

Manchester United finally convince Christian Eriksen to seal move to Old Trafford

big deal | Manchester United finally convince Christian Eriksen to seal move to Old Trafford

Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam

Dutch Courage | Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam

Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark

Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark

Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October

Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October

Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears

'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears

More than 44 million people in China tune in to see Westlife in concert

'almost cried' | More than 44 million people in China tune in to see Westlife in concert

Laura Whitmore shows off her style as she parties in Glastonbury

rocking it | Laura Whitmore shows off her style as she parties in Glastonbury

The eight songs U2 frontman Bono chose on Desert Island Discs

Castaway | The eight songs U2 frontman Bono chose on Desert Island Discs

Bono reveals how his charity work 'sometimes caused tensions within U2'

excruciating | Bono reveals how his charity work 'sometimes caused tensions within U2'

Louis Walsh says U2 would have been ‘too difficult and too demanding’ to manage

no desire | Louis Walsh says U2 would have been ‘too difficult and too demanding’ to manage

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices