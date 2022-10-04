Fans tell Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly they like his band but love mum Mary Black

“Lots of people tell me, ‘I grew up listening to your mother.’ And I tell them that I grew up listening to her too, telling me to ‘Get up out of bed and clean your room’.”

Singer Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas has paid tribute to his iconic mother Mary Black, saying: “I take it for granted sometimes, but she’s an institution.”

In an exclusive interview, Danny (37) tells theSunday World that everywhere he goes in the world people tell him, ‘I like your band, but I love your mother.’

He says: “Lots of people tell me, ‘I grew up listening to your mother.’ And I tell them that I grew up listening to her too, telling me to ‘Get up out of bed and clean your room’.”

As The Coronas get set to release a new album, Danny recalls their recent performance at the Electric Picnic and tells how a highlight of the day was his mother joining the band to sing Only A Woman’s Heart.

“My mam said to me about two weeks beforehand, ‘I want to go to that Electric Picnic.’ I said, ‘Alright, yeah, I’ll get you a pass no problem. If you’re coming do you want to do a song with us?’

“I got her up and we did A Woman’s Heart. There were 50,000 people singing along, it was crazy. It was such a buzz.”

Mary Black and Danny — © Pictures: VIPIRELAND.COM

He’s had a successful career as the songwriter and frontman of The Coronas, but Danny says his mother never pushed him on to the stage.

“People ask if she ever encouraged me or lead me down the road to music, and she never did directly. She encouraged me to write and to play guitar, but as a job she was always like, ‘If you do want to do it it’s very difficult.’ She was warning us how hard it can be.

“She used to say, ‘There are so many talented people out there, super talented, that don’t get the break for whatever reason. If you’re going for it you have to be prepared to fail… and you’ll be lucky if you don’t.

“But I think I just saw how happy it made her, and I’d say me and Roisin [his sister] sort of spotted that almost subconsciously… that’s her job, she’s on stage and she’s singing, that looks like great fun. And my dad [Joe O’Reilly of Dara Records] being in the industry as well… they worked really, really hard, but it never seemed like work.

“You could see them getting enthusiastic when something would happen, Ma’s album maybe going to number one or a tour of America. You could see them being like, ‘aww, this is great.’ I’d say that rubbed off on me and Roisin. Loving what you do is so important, and we definitely love it.”

Danny’s family have a second home in Dingle, Co Kerry, where he retreats to when it’s time to write a new album, such as The Coronas’ latest, Time Stopped.

“I love it down there, it’s amazing,” he says of Dingle.

“I was so blessed to have it during lockdown and to be able to go down there and have a nice big piano to work on. It was just me and the dog and I was writing songs and going for walks. I’m blessed to have that in the family, and then Roisin can go down as well.

“I do a bit of writing with her sometimes, and writing for her as well, and then I produced a couple of songs on her album.”