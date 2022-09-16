Eminem, who previously rapped about taking drugs and killing ex-wife, is a Christian hit

In a complete turnaround, the Detroit artist has made his debut on the chart due to his verse on a popular gospel rap song featured on DJ Khaled's latest album

The bad boy of rap, Eminem, whose previous songs have featured references to drug-taking and fantasies about killing his ex-wife has hit the top of the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, has made a career of topping mainstream charts with his shock-factor lyrics as well as his vivid storytelling.

But now the 49-year-old has teamed up with Kanye West and DJ Khaled, a professing Muslim, for a remix of West's gospel song, ‘Use This Gospel’.

Originally featured on West's ‘Jesus Is King’ album, the remix appears on DJ Khaled's new studio album, ‘God Did’.

Produced by Dr Dre, ‘Use This Gospel’ reached No 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, making it the first time Eminem made an appearance on the chart in his almost 30-year career.

West, who in recent years has professed to become a Christian, is no stranger to Billboard's Christian music-focused charts.

His 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’ debuted at the peak of the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums on its first week of release.

He became the first artist to have ten of his album's songs occupy each spot in the top 10 in both the Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

And the original version of ‘Use This Gospel’ featuring Clipse and Kenny G was one of these tracks.

In ‘Use This Gospel (Remix)’, Eminem raps about Satan and how God has been helping him.

"I'm holding on, but I don't know if I can take it much longer/Today's the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father/Please let this hate make me stronger 'fore they turn on me like a zombie.”

Later he adds: “So my Savior I call on to rescue me from these depths of despairs/So these demons better step because He is my shepherd/I'm armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer.”

Eminem concludes his verse by saying: "Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That's why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I'll always."

Justin Sarachik, Editor-in-Chief of Rapzilla, a Christian hip hop online magazine and website, wrote: "It was shocking to see Eminem on a gospel rap track.

"What was even more surprising is that he didn't say anything controversial or blasphemous. He just rapped about God.”

Eminem actually confessed to being a Christian on a song on his first album Infinite, which was released before his major label debut The Slim Shady LP.

"But in the midst of this insanity, I've found my Christianity through God and there's a wish he granted me," raps Eminem on ‘It's Ok’.

“He showed me how to cope with this stress and hope for the best, instead of moping depressed."

According to the Christian Today website, the rapper has admitted in interviews that he prays on a regular basis, "but still releases music laced with profanity and sexually explicit lyrics".

"Many hip-hop artists claim to be Christians and still put out music that is offensive to many believers," the website reported.