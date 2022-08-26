Electric Picnic reveals the final line-up with 50 new acts announced
Electric Picnic has revealed its final line-up for this year’s festival with over 50 new acts announced today.
A number of big names have been announced including The Coronas, Becky Hill, James Vincent McMorrow and The Academic.
There are just three weeks to go until Stradbally Estate in Co Laois swings open its gates and welcomes back festival goers.
Other additions include Moncrieff, Hermitage Green, Lea Heart, Hudson Taylor, Le Boom, Kneecap and Gemma Dunleavy.
Additions to the comedy line-up include Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, and a set from The 2 Johnnies.
It's the first time the festival will take place in three years, after being post-poned in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
This year's weekend headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion, along with home-grown favourites Snow Patrol, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy.
Some 70,000 revellers are set to make their way to Laois for the festival, which runs from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.
