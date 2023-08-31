Electric Picnic fans warned of dangerous ‘pink cocaine’ ahead of festival

It has also been revealed that “drug surrender bins” will return to the festival after being previously introduced last year as a harm reduction measure.

Revellers at this year’s Electric Picnic have been warned to be aware of dangerous new drugs including ‘pink cocaine’ that have been detected at other festivals in Ireland.

The HSE issued the warning ahead of this weekend’s three-day event that will see 70,000 fans descend on Stradbally in Co Laois

It has also been revealed that “drug surrender bins” will return to the festival after being previously introduced last year as a harm reduction measure.

Nicki Killeen, HSE Emerging Drug Trends Project Manager, has urged festival goers to use the drugs.ie surrender bins.

“Should anyone have concern about using the service, they can chat with me or our team members in one of the drugs.ie tents,” she said. “The more drug samples we receive and analyse, the more clearly we understand the Irish drug market.”

Ms Killeen said that the HSE had analysed 133 drug samples following an “extremely positive response from festival attendees” this summer.

“These samples have provided us with information we otherwise would not have in Ireland,” she explained.

“From this we know that the substances at the moment could be high strength which increases the risks of a person accidently taking too much for their bodies to handle which could cause a drug emergency.

“MDMA pills have varied in strength with different pills containing from 71mg to 246mg of MDMA. This means that you could experience a different reaction each time you take a pill so if people choose to use drugs, they need to consider harm reduction advice.

“In addition, powders can vary in potency and content and this means it is harder to accurately measure each time they are consumed particularly in festival settings. These are areas that we can discuss with people at the festivals.”

At three events over the last two years, the HSE identified seven drugs which have not yet been identified in Ireland before.

Lab analysis has provided information on the potency levels of drugs and new drug trends such as pink powder being sold as ‘Tuci’.

“While it is safer not to use drugs at all, the HSE would encourage people to support the project to help them get a better understanding of the Irish drug market to notify the public of drug trends of concern,” the HSE added.

This year, the HSE’s Safer Nightlife Programme is expanding its service to include Drugs.ie tents and outreach teams at three locations where the public can come for information, support and surrender drugs for ‘back of house’ for on-site drug checking.

Minister Naughton, Minister for Public Health, urged people attending the festival to be wary of the dangers of using drugs, and to engage with the HSE staff and volunteers for information and support about drug use.

Prof Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead, Addiction Services, said they would have a total of five drug surrender bins in accessible safe locations where people can deposit drugs for analysis.

“We are working closely with Electric Picnic to ensure that any HSE messages reach our target audience throughout the weekend should we find drug trends of concern,” Prof Keenan said. “The aim is to ensure that messages to reduce harm are communicated effectively if concerns are identified.”

Last year, it was revealed that high strength MDMA pills and psychoactive drugs never before seen in Ireland were identified at Electric Picnic.

Warnings were issued about Purple Skull MDMA last year

The HSE said a number of dangerous drugs were detected at the festival through their pilot testing programme.

Purple skull-shaped pills containing two times the average adult dose of MDMA were found as well as a new drug called 3-CMC.

Described as a “cathinone drug which can cause significant mental health problems,” 3-CMC is white synthetic crystals that can lead to anxiety, paranoia, suicidal feelings and psychosis.

3-CMC has previously been sold online as a designer drug, mainly in European countries such as Sweden, Italy and Poland.

At the time of the festival, the HSE said similar drugs were being sold in the UK as MDMA pills, powders and crystals earlier in the summer.

A total of 12 substances submitted to testers at Electric Picnic were considered ‘new psychoactive substances’, three of which have never been found before in Ireland.

The testing project allowed people to anonymously drop drugs into HSE bins that would then be analysed by the on-site lab.

Across the three days, just 46 samples were collected by the HSE.

Still, the health service had to issue three warnings about drugs found at the festival: the skull pill MDMA, high strength powders and crystals and the emergence of 3-CMC.

“The project confirms for the first time that high strength MDMA products are also appearing in Ireland similar to the rest of Europe, which significantly increases the risks for people,” said Professor Keenan.

"Five MDMA powders were confirmed as almost pure MDMA which creates harm reduction challenges.

"The diversity of MDMA products have also been observed with six identical-looking MDMA ‘Mybrand’ skull pills found to contain a range of contents from 36mg of MDMA to 235mg of MDMA.”

The project showed “the changing drug landscape in Ireland,” Nicki Killeen said.

“As the drug market evolves, Ireland must prepare for possible changes and associated health threats with substance analysis having a central role in this process to help us identify concerns and respond at a faster rate to reduce harm.”