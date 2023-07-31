Electric Picnic announce Paolo Nutini as new headline act replacing Lewis Capaldi

He’s one of several new acts who have been announced for the massive music festival, taking place this year from September 1st to 3rd

Electric Picnic organisers have announced a new headline act and several new additions to this year’s festival line-up.

Paolo Nutini will now headline the festival on Saturday - replacing Lewis Capaldi, who is taking a break from touring.

The Scottish-singer songwriter decided to take time out following his appearance at this year’s Glastonbury festival as he struggles with a diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome.

Fellow Scot Nutini will now take to the main stage on the Saturday night of the festival.

The latest line-up changes

Dozens of new acts have been named to join previously announced headline acts Billie Eilish, Fred Again, The Killers and Niall Horan.

The new acts include: Belters Only, Inhaler, The Coronas, Gavin James, BLK, Wet Leg, Confidence Man and Overmono.

MUNA, Dec Pierce Block Rockin’ Beats, Jazzy, Maverick Sabre, Jamie Webster and Mae Stephens will also join the line-up to the festival, which is already sold out.

Pa Sheehy, Kingfishr, Ispíní Na Héireann, Brad Heidi, Katy Kirby, Debbie, Dylan John Thomas, Milk, ANSBRO, IMNOTYOURMATE and Yasmin Gardezi are among the other acts added to the Stradbally festival.