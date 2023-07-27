Eddie Rowley: Sinead O’Connor was never afraid to stand up, even when it damaged her

In private and in person, Sinead was the complete opposite to the formidable, confident, emotive powerhouse singer we saw on stage

I finally understood the internal hell that tortured the late Sinead O’Connor throughout her life when she published her autobiography, Rememberings, in 2021.

Reading about her childhood and the horrific physical and psychological abuse she suffered at the hands of her clearly mentally ill mother would melt the most hardened of hearts.

Sinead revealed how her mother would make her strip naked and lie on the floor with her legs apart. Then she’d hit her with a sweeping brush in her private parts, make her beg for mercy and constantly repeat, “I am nothing.”

She wrote how her mother once removed the light bulb from her bedroom, locked her in and then went away for the weekend, leaving her alone and without food. “She locked me under the stairs a lot too.”

One particularly heartbreaking revelation that is etched in my mind after reading the book was Sinead telling how as a little girl she used to go around her neighbourhood on Dublin’s southside knocking on doors “asking people if I can be their child.”

In the introduction to the book, Sinead said she hoped that telling the story of her childhood wouldn’t cause offence or upset to anyone in her family.

She said her aim in writing it was “to be understood,” adding: “Along with that was my desire not to have the ignorant tell my story when I’m gone. Which was what would have happened had I not told it myself.”

I didn’t know Sinead well, but in my job as a music writer with the Sunday World I had the honour and, yes, the pleasure of spending time with her doing interviews for the paper, including on one occasion at her then home in Bray, Co Wicklow.

In private and in person, Sinead was the complete opposite to the formidable, confident, emotive powerhouse singer we saw on stage.

I was a little nervous meeting and interviewing one of the greatest singers and artists of all time to come out of Ireland on the first encounter in her home, but I instantly saw that Sinead herself appeared shy and vulnerable.

When Sinead spoke it was almost a whisper, but she was engaging, friendly, charming and absolutely beguiling with a disarming smile and, of course, those stunning doe-eyes that first captivated the world in the video for Nothing Compares 2U.

She said in her book: “Onstage, I can always be who I really am. Offstage, not so much. I never made sense to anyone, even myself, unless I was singing.”

When I mentioned during our interview that she seemed shy and vulnerable compared to the larger than life character on stage, Sinead said: “Performing live is my strong suit. It’s a certain fire is the best way to describe it. It’s a mixture of adrenaline and excitement and also the test of it is so frightening, will you get it right?

“But I’m in love with music and particular kinds of music make me excited about performing live. It’s not that I become a different character, but it’s a part of me that I wouldn’t necessarily bring up all the time. The most important component is excitement about making music and you have to feed that constantly, which I do.

“The fun of making music is what really gets me excited. I get so excited about rehearsals I can’t sleep. Then it’s the fun of getting on stage with your mates and playing. And the energy exchange that goes on between everybody in the room.

"Suddenly you remember why you wanted to be a musician when you were a kid dancing around with the deodorant in front of your face as a mic.”

Who was she dancing around to?, I asked. “Probably Elvis and The Rolling Stones a bit...and the Bay City Rollers to my shame,” she smiled. “And there was a lot of posing.”

The young Sinead could never have imagined the journey that lay ahead as the music, her talent for songwriting and interpreting songs and her incredible voice took her into the stratosphere and made her a superstar.

It was fairytale stuff, but, sadly, there was to be no happy ending.

Sinead struggled with mental health issues and depression throughout her adult life. But she was a warrior and an activist who was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in, even if it was sometimes damaging to her and her career.

Despite the turmoil and darkness that occasionally engulfed her life, Sinead also had a great sense of humour. In fact, there are loads of laugh-out-loud lines in her autobiography.

Sinead had four children by different partners and she once joked that “Father’s Day is a bit of a revolving door at my house.”

Sadly and tragically, in January of last year her youngest son, 17-year-old Shane, took his own life.

Sinead was distraught and retired from the spotlight. But in recent weeks, she appeared to be looking forward to the future, and wrote on Facebook that she was working on new music and had hopes for an international tour.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )" she wrote on July 11.

"Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack"

However, on July 17, in one of her last posts on social media Sinead wrote in reference to Shane’s death: “Been living as undead night creature. He was the love of my life the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him.”

RIP Sinead.