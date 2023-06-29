DJ John Gibbons who has remixed Westlife, Anne Marie and Bastille speaks of new summer single

‘I’d love to do a track with The Weeknd and I don’t see why that can’t happen’

IRISH DJ John Gibbons has done official remixes for top acts such as Westlife, Ann Marie, Bastille and Picture This.

But red-hot producer Gibbons, who has just released a new summer single, All I Need, reveals that he has an unfulfilled ambition to work with The Weeknd.

“I’d love to do a track with The Weeknd and I don’t see why that can’t happen,” says Gibbons, whose best known hits include Would I Lie To You and P.Y.T. (Pretty YoungThing).

“With the journey that I’m on I have ultimate confidence in what I do myself and it’s about exposing that to as many people as I can and broadening horizons in terms of live audiences. Working with big names really helps in terms of that.”

One of Gibbons’ favourite Irish artists to collaborate with is Cork-born powerhouse singer Lyra, with whom he’s had a smash hit covering the Stevie Nicks song, Edge of Seventeen.

“What a voice and what a lady as well,” John says of Lyra. “She was an absolute dream to work with. I don’t think people fully appreciate how effortless it is for her. She’ll walk into a studio and, boom!, nail it in one take.

“She is so down to earth and so normal, and you look at her on stage and she is an absolute behemoth, a star. She oozes that quality.

“Edge of Seventeen was a real stand out track for me in terms of the working relationship we had. I love the original, but I love what we came out with in the end too.”

Now back performing on the festival circuit and at summer shows at home and on the international scene, John admits he appreciates live work more than ever since Covid.

DJ John Gibbons

“After such a long time of wondering will I ever be able to do this again, I am eternally grateful for everything I have now and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” he says.

“Covid taught us a life lesson. I never would have said that I took anything for granted, but I now realise that I did and I think so many of us did. I genuinely feel so grateful now. I’m looking out from the stage and I’m going, ‘To think not that long ago I wasn’t able to do this! I’m so lucky. I’ve learned the word gratitude in my life in a way that I never envisaged beforehand.

“Covid also gave me the time to develop my studio skills over those two years because I was buried in the studio all day every day and it was a real case of, ‘how can I turn this negative into a positive?’ And I feel I’ve done that.”

Gibbons recently signed a recording contract with Sony Music Ireland and his new single, All I Need sees him join forces with Chicago-artist Treetalk, who has been making waves in the dance music scene with his distinctive vocal ability.

“There is something about his voice that I personally adore, you have to do very little with it in the studio,” Gibbons says of Treetalk. “He’s also a brilliant writer and we’re very much on the same wavelength, so I’m hoping to do a lot more with him in terms of releases. I think he’s one of those guys on the verge of exploding with the right track.

“I have such an emphasis now on my own original music. I just find it more gratifying to hear my lyrics coming back at me on radio as opposed to somebody else’s.”

Gibbons says that All I Need is a reflection on the struggle between holding on and letting go. “It’s about how, ultimately, it’s up to us to take responsibility for our own happiness, even when things seem to be outside our control,” he adds.

JOHN Gibbons’ new single, All I Need, featuring Treetalk, is out now.