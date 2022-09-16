Did you lose these items at Electric Picnic? Licences, passports and bank cards found

The treasure trove of items are now in possession of St Vincent de Paul

These photographs show some of the hundreds of passports, driving licences and bank cards recovered by workers in the aftermath of Electric Picnic.

The lost property was recovered during the clean up at the end of the annual three-day festival in Co Laois

The treasure trove of items are now in possession of St Vincent de Paul who are attempting to reunite them with their owners.

Their shop in Stradbally, Co Laois will open on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday 11am to 3pm for anyone looking to reclaimed lost items.

The images were post on the official Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook account and were published courtesy of LaoisToday.

Gardai have announced that items lost at Electric Picnic can be reclaimed on two separate days next week from St Vincent de Paul.

"St Vincent de Paul Stradbally have property found at Electric Picnic 2022. Contact them if you recognise anything in the pictures.

“The shop opens on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday 11am-3pm.

“The contact number for calls or texts is 085 8705635 and people are advised to make contact first before travelling to Stradbally to ensure their items are there.”

Gardai have previously said they noticed “a definite reduction in levels of crime” and while there were some arrests made for people driving under the influence, these were “not in huge numbers”.

Drug detections were “on a par with other years” while a man caught with stolen phones was arrested and charged and is facing court.

Traffic was the biggest issue for gardaí at the bigger than ever weekend festival.

“It was busier down to the increased numbers attending Traffic was quite a challenge. Even though large volumes arrived on Thursday, Friday was exceptionally busy.

“The general populace was good humoured and weren't interested in causing any bother, they were there for a good time. There was a general feelgood factor. The weather didn't seem to dampen anyone, many went home and came back,” the Laois senior Garda said.

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale online only this Saturday morning, with a loyalty registration scheme now closed.