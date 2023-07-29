Dad tells how Sinead O’Connor comforted him as son was admitted to psychiatric hospital

He tells O’Connor, who had herself just endured the tragic loss of her son Shane a month earlier, stood with the father as he wept in the rain.

Sinéad O’Connor with her son Shane, who died in January last year

Singer Sinéad O’Connor hugged a father who was in despair, as he broke down outside St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin last year.

The father, from Co Meath, told how he’d been devastated upon learning his 22-year-old son had been suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

O’Connor, who had herself just endured the tragic loss of her son Shane a month earlier, stood with the father as he wept in the rain.

The singer assured the man that his boy was in the right place for help.

“I was leaving St Pat’s in February last year and it was a really horrible, wet evening,” the father said.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I walked to the car and as I unlocked it, I felt a hand on my back and looked round.

“There she was, asking me: ‘What’s wrong?’ I was taken aback, starstruck – but stunned too.

“I told Sinéad that my son was suffering from addiction and mental health issues. I was really struggling with accepting what was going on.

“She said to me: ‘This is my second home’ and added ‘Don’t worry, they’ll fix him’.

“She stayed and chatted to me. I thought she’d walk away. She talked about her own struggles and said she was ‘in and out of here regularly’.

“Then she gave me a really big hug. I bent down to kiss her. She was so small, I kissed the top of her head.

“I was at the lowest point of my life, standing outside a psychiatric hospital. My kids are everything to me. For someone so well known to take the time to speak to me, to comfort me, was incredible.

“She could have just gone back in, but she didn’t. She saw a human being struggling and did what she could for me.”

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said O’Connor had managed to lift him out of despair, as he feared the worst.

He is still grateful for the kindness the singer showed him in his time of need, especially given she had lost her own son only one month earlier to suicide.

“I think we need to reflect as a country on Sinéad’s death,” the father said. “She was an amazing human being, with such huge talent and empathy. She cared for the vulnerable.

“I’m concerned that if we hadn’t had private healthcare my son might not have made it and we could be telling a very different story today.

“We’ll never forget Sinéad. She wiped away my melancholy and helped me see a way ahead. And she showed kindness to my son. She’ll be much missed by Ireland and the world.”

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, you can contact the HSE’s mental health information line on freephone 1800 111 888; Pieta on freephone 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606; Samaritans on freephone 116 123, or text 087 2609090, or email jo@samaritans.ie; Aware is freephone 1800 80 48 48