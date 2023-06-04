Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera says ‘I will keep my dad’s legacy alive’

Daughter of Aslan front man, Dignam, says that it is a privilege to sing his songs and to represent her father

Kiera on stage with her dad when she was a child

Kiera her dad on the cover of an Aslan album

Singer Kiera Dignam has always followed her own path in music, but she says it will be a privilege to honour her father Christy’s wish to carry on the legacy of his iconic songs.

Aslan’s Christy (62) is currently receiving palliative care in the family home in Dublin for terminal cancer.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Kiera, who is an only child, also said yesterday that her beloved dad “is doing as well as can be expected.”

She said: “We’re just taking every day as it comes. Every day is a blessing at this stage.”

And 36-year-old Kiera paid tribute to the general public for their support.

“The response and the support we’ve gotten off everybody as a family has been amazing.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love for my dad. We’re a small enough family, so to have that extended non-official family is such a huge comfort. I don’t think people realise how helpful it is.

“And it’s lovely for my three kids to be able to see how loved their grandad is. It does mean a lot to us. We really appreciate it and I feel bad not getting back to everybody, but it’s very overwhelming. I hope that people understand.”

Kiera, who is currently recording her own original songs, due out on an album later in the year, also spoke yesterday about singing her legendary father’s hits and favourites in the future.

Christy recently told Ryan Tubridy in his final interview: “One of the things I wanted to do, if I was looking down from …if there was a heaven…I would dearly love Kiera to carry my legacy. Because if there is anybody on Earth has a right to sing those songs, it would be her.”

Kiera, who has just released a cover of Christy’s song, This Time, said yesterday: “My dad said in his interview with Ryan that he wanted me to carry on his legacy, which I didn’t have to be asked to do. I was going to start off my own legacy by carrying on his.

Christy and Kiera at her wedding

“He wants me to sing a couple of his songs to keep him alive in them, so I’ll definitely be adding one or two to the set. I don’t think I’d get away with not doing it at this stage.

“When I was young I worried a lot about what people thought, and people’s opinions that ‘it’s only because of her second name.’

“I never wanted to be just Christy Dignam’s daughter on stage. I always wanted to be Kiera.

“And although I never denied who I was, or my name or me dad, I never wanted to be on a stage just because that’s who I was. But I’m at the stage now where I have established myself in my own right.

“Now to carry on the legacy of my dad is a privilege to do it. I know I’m saying this as his daughter, but as a vocalist Dad is amazing and an amazing front man, and Aslan were always a great band.

“I always appreciated Aslan’s music and their songs. I was a fan as well as family. But I never wanted to be tugging off somebody’s coat strings.

“So absolutely it’s now a privilege to go forward and represent Dad. I’m not trying to take over anything. I don’t want it to come across as – he’s not gigging anymore so I’m going to step into his shoes. I’m not looking to step into anyone’s shoes, I have my own shoes.”

Looking back, Kiera says that when she got pregnant with her first child at the age of 17, both her parents were a rock of support.

Members of Aslan at Kiera Dignam's wedding

“I thought me dad would kill me,” she laughs. “But he said to me, ‘Don’t tell your mam, but I’m kind of delighted. Look, every baby is a blessing when it comes’.”

Kiera’s musician boyfriend, Darren, was just 18 at the time. The couple later married and now have three children.

“I’m a strong believer that everything happens for a reason and I believe that happened for a reason,” Kiera says.

Kiera told how Darren encouraged her to pursue her music career as he took other jobs to support their family.

“I was very lucky in the partner that I got because Darren got me back out gigging when my confidence was on the floor, and I’m not happy unless I’m singing,” she says.

Kiera said that as a child she lacked confidence and was always reluctant to sing in front of her dad, Christy.

“It wasn’t until I was 13 and on holidays in Portugal, where I got up at a karaoke and sang Toni Braxton’s Unbreak My Heart and Against All Odds by Phil Collins, that me dad heard me singing,” she reveals.

“When I finished and went down and sat beside him he was sobbing.

“From then on, he encouraged me and said, ‘You’re really good at what you do. You have to do this.’

“I’ll always remember those words from Dad.”