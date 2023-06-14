Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – The cracks begin to appear in America – Part 2

“We had a record deal and an album that was Number One in Ireland, you know this was my whole life’s work….and now everything I’d worked for was gone.”

The band literally went from living in Finglas and Ballymun, and signing on the dole, to living a lifestyle of limousines and fine hotels. “One day me and Billy signed on the labour on Gardiner Street,” Christy would remember.

“We picked up our money and went straight from Gardiner Street to catch a flight out of Dublin Airport.”

Now signed to a major record label, the band soon embraced the rock n’ roll lifestyle that came with it.

“We were travelling all around the country in limos,” Christy recalls. “We were gigging along with these girls that would later be called ‘The Forget-Me-Nots’ and we were both signed to the same label at the time.

"We’d be playing, say, down in Waterford and we’d be all going down in limousines and staying in the best hotels while they were driving down in this little Hiace van.

"We’d be saying to them, ‘what are youse doing?’ But they said they didn’t want to blow the record company’s budget.

”They thought that when it came to re-signing the band, if they hadn’t spent a lot of money, they’d be resigned.

"But we done it the complete opposite way. My logic was, if we had a hit record, it wouldn’t matter how much money was spent.

"Because if you were successful the record company would be making millions and if you weren’t they were going to drop you anyway, so my attitude was ‘let’s have a ball’.”

Domestic sales of Feel No Shame were enough to persuade EMI to take up the option of a second album and to introduce the group to the lucrative US market.

Arriving in the summer of 1988 on a whirlwind of hype, the five fresh-faced Aslan men, in their almost childlike innocence, were initially blinded by the glare of the glamour of fame.

When they got off the plane at JFK they got their first inkling of what was ahead of them.

“The record company in America, Capitol Records, who at that time were EMI over here, would do anything for us, and I mean anything,” Christy recalls.

“There were two limos there to pick us up at the airport and I remember Christy glancing over at me and whispering, ‘Billy, don’t say anything, these think we’re the Pet Shop Boys’,” Billy recalls.

“It was hard for us to grasp at the time but because ‘Feel No Shame’ was Number One in Ireland we were number one in all these other record company ‘territories’. It didn’t really matter if you were number one in England or number one in Ireland or in Germany. You were just number one.

“After we arrived we went coast to coast in a sleeper bus,” Billy remembers “ What a way to see America….New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, it was absolutely great craic.”

“Capitol Records absolutely loved the band,” Joe adds. “They loved the whole idea of Aslan.

“Our first gig on the West Coast was in San Francisco,” Christy recalls. “And we walked in and there’s all these posters of The Doors in the Fillmore East, you know, Jimi Hendrix and all that and then we’re up on the same stage that all these people have been on.

"I mean, these were people we’d only ever seen on record sleeves and now you’re standing on the same stage as them…you can’t explain what that’s like…the buzz that gives you.

"You go to your hotel, turn on the TV and MTV is playing ‘Loving Me Lately’. And then we’re driving down Sunset Boulevard and all the hoardings, there were all these huge billboards with pictures of the cover of the album on them. So there’s Kiera’s face….that’s all we can see.

“We’d been working hard for years to get to this point so as far as we were concerned, this was our due,” he adds.

But it was not long before they got their first glimpse of the fakery behind the music industry machine.

We were brought into the Capitol Records Building in Hollywood, the big famous one that’s in all the movies,” Christy would recall later.

“And we walk into this huge hallway with all these discs all over the walls by all these famous artists you could ever think of and they’re playing ‘Feel No Shame’ over the intercom. I’m looking around at the lads saying ‘are you listening to this’?

"We go into the lift to go to the fourth floor for a meeting and ‘Feel No Shame’ is playing in the lift and I’m thinking ‘man, we’re really fuckin’ happening over here, this is deadly’.

“So, we spend the day doing interviews and then we leave to go play this record company gig later that night on Sunset Boulevard.

"One of the girls from the record company is with us, you know, bringing us up to the Roxy where we’re going.

"Now, we had walked in the front door but on the way out we have to go out the back door to the car park where we we’re going to get picked up.

"We’re getting into the car but I’d forgotten this shoulder bag I had with a Sony Walkman in it so I run back in to get it.

"It’s only been like 30 seconds since we’d been in there but as I go back in the lobby here comes the band Heart walking in the front door and now they’re playing their music over the speakers.

"We’d only been out of the building a few seconds and already they’re playing this other band’s music.

"Afterwards I said it to the girl from the record company and she couldn’t understand why we’d even be confused by this. You know, this is just the way it worked. We were just the next in line on the conveyor belt.”

However, the band‘s confidence and faith in themselves only increased as the tour went on.

“We had come over here to the home of rock ‘n’ roll and we thought these American bands are going to be brilliant, that they were going to blow us off the stage,” says Billy.

“But we, as Aslan, could get up with anyone. We had this original singer, we had this original sound and we blew the Americans away. And he record company was saying, ‘this is it; you’re going to happen in America’.”

But it was also in America where Aslan first properly experienced the trappings of rock ‘n’ roll excess that would eventually lead to the collapse of the band.

“We had nothing and then all the sudden we went from that to having everything,” Alan reflected later. ”And that went to our heads.”

“We were kids,” Christy explains. ”We were flying with it. We’re thinking this is rock ‘n’ roll, you know, this is what it’s all about.

"It was all there for us no matter what we wanted; it was all there for us. This was the 1980s so coke was with the big deal. Everybody was doing it in America at that time.

“When we first arrived in New York, there was a record company guy there who would look after you and show you around.

"Now, this guy would give us some cocaine and a couple of bottles of champagne and all that. So then, when we got to Boston, the guy there said ‘did the guy in New York look after ya? and I’d say, ‘yeah, he did, you know what? he’s a mad bastard he gave us two grams of coke’.

"So, then this guy turns around and he’d give us four grams of coke. By the time we got to Los Angeles, it was is ridiculous, we were lashing the cocaine out of it.”

While they were enjoying living the high life on the road the problems only emerged when the band arrived home and tried to get back to work on the new album.

“I used to look at Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones and I used to want that look,” Christy would reflect. “I thought he was the epitome of a rock star, you know, the gaunt look, white, skinny and all that.

"And I thought that look was brilliant, I thought he was great. I bought into that whole rock ‘n’roll vibe, you know? That’s what I thought being a rock star was all about, sex drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

“But when we got back from America everybody else thought that was great, that was crazy but now it’s time to get back to work but unfortunately I couldn’t. I didn’t know stepping into it that I had a very addictive personality so while they could stop, I couldn’t.

“The difference between me and you taking drugs is you would know when to stop.

"Some people can drink, some people can gamble and some people can take recreational drugs but I can’t, not me,” Christy would later add.

“I had some personal stuff going on that didn’t lend itself to that kind of carry on, so when I came back I couldn’t just stop and that’s where it all went wrong.”

