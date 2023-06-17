Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – Frontman’s health starts to waver – Part 5

Christy would later recall having a near-death experience that prompted doctors to inject him with two shots of adrenaline.

Aslan pose onstage after their sell out concert to celebrate the return of lead singer Christy Dignam

Fate was to once more to shift cruelly against Aslan.

Christy’s health started to waver. At first he dismissed his encroaching weakness as a chest infection, but it wouldn’t go away, leading to an alarming morning for Billy.

In April 2013 Billy told Brendan O’Connor on the Saturday Night Show that Christy had been getting chest infections and had been going to doctors who were giving him antibiotics.

“But then, one day, we were going to do an interview with Tom Dunne on Newstalk and I parked about 500 yards away from the studio,” Billy recalled.

“We’re walking towards the studio and Christy turns around and says, ‘Billy, you have to go back and get the car, I’ve run out of breath’. And I says, ‘Christy, are ya having a laugh man? The car is there and the studio is right there. And he says ‘no, I’m serious you have to go and get the car’. So I had to go back and get the car and drop him right at the door of Today FM. And I said to Christy, ‘’you’ve got to get this sorted. This is serious’.

Aslan pose onstage after their sell out concert to celebrate the return of lead singer Christy Dignam

"We knew he was having trouble but we put it down to a chest infection or a lung infection as he himself would say, ‘ah, I’ll be grand, I’ll go to the doctor and get some more antibiotics’.

It was only when Kathryn had to phone for an ambulance because he was having trouble breathing and he went in and they took bloods that the seriousness of what was going on was finally out in the open.”

Towards the end of 2012, Christy was admitted to hospital with a suspected chest infection that had progressed to pneumonia.

After numerous tests were carried out, in March 2013, he was diagnosed with not one, but two, blood cancers: Amyloidosis, in which amyloid proteins build up in the body’s organs, and Myeloma, a cancer that attacks plasma cells in the bone marrow.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where a pacemaker was fitted and more tests could be done.

“There was a blockage in my arm where the adrenaline was going in so they had to slit the side of my neck, straight into the jugular and right down into my heart. I felt like I had died for a minute or so, nothing seemed to matter, then suddenly the adrenaline restarted my heart.

“But when I was flat lining, I was probably at my weakest moment. You know the clichés about how you see lights?

"My heart wasn’t beating for 40 seconds, but I could see what was happening to me, and I could see the light and I had this terrible fear that I wasn’t going to come back.

“The only thing that kept me alive was my family kept coming through and I remember feeling that you’d give anything just to live. When you come to the edge of life like that you just hang on, because of the terror I you feel at that moment, I didn’t know terror could feel like that.

"You’re looking at things you took for granted, for years, even your health, and being able to walk from here to there, that was nothing, but now it’s a big deal.”

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam gives away his daughter Kiera Dignam on her wedding day

Christy admitted that the experience totally transformed his perspective and outlook. “You get caught up with the crap in life - nice car, mortgage, nice extension, conservatory - it really means nothing.

“I remember thinking family and friends are the only thing. You appreciate every minute and the time you have on earth now.”

For his family it was a huge shock.

His daughter Kiera admits that he had been sick for so long that when he was going for more tests, they started thinking, “there’s more to it than this. Cancer was in the back of our minds but then, when they actually confirmed it, it was such a shock.”

When Christy was first told he had cancer he was in denial.

“I told the doctor that he had to go back to medical college because I was after coming in here with pneumonia so he must have mixed up my files. I just didn’t want to accept it, it’s a very hard thing to except.”

Christy embarked on a course of chemotherapy that he described simply as “gruelling”.

“Now everybody had told me the chemotherapy was going to be very tough but unless you’ve had chemotherapy you’ve no idea. You’re just drained, you’ve no energy. But getting cards and letters from people give you that little boost because you are in a miserable state.

"One minute you’re feeling grand, you can run a marathon and five minutes later, you’re hanging.”

There was only one thing in Christy’s head as he tried to come to term with the news, walking his only daughter up the aisle.

Just a few weeks after she got married, Keira told Miriam O’Callaghan how her dad had bravely declared that he was going to be there for her on hr big day.

“It was never an option for him not to be there,” she declared. “He said that was a goal for him.”

Just months after his diagnosis, in June 2013 he Sunday Independent reported:

‘Christy Dignam, the lead singer of rock group Aslan who is being treated for cancer, beamed with pride as walked his daughter Kiera down the aisle yesterday.

‘Kiera married long term boyfriend Darren Moran at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on the Navan Road in Dublin surrounded by family and friends and band mates of her dad.

‘Christy is receiving treatment for two blood cancers and has responded well.

‘Before the nuptials, Christy said in an interview: “It’s been such an emotional rollercoaster of a few months but the support of everyone has been so gratefully appreciated, my family especially. I really want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, kind words and every bit of support we’ve received.”

In another interview Christy revealed just how much of an obstacle he had to surmount to make it to the church.

“Even walking was hard because I had been laid up for five months and the legs kind of disintegrate, and the heart’s not pumping the way it should be so walking any sort of distance was a challenge.”

Somehow he rose to the occasion.

“I said to him, ‘look if we need to slow down or if we need to sit down that’s ok”, Kiera revealed. “But with me in my heels I was the one that had to ask him to slow down!

Peter Dooner from Finglas leaves flowers at a Christy Dignam mural in Finglas

“I had organised everything,” Kiera adds. “But then when he got up to sing ‘Ave Maria’ in the church, which I had absolutely no idea was happening, well, I tell you that wasn’t great for the makeup.”

“I found it very emotional,” Christy admits. “And it was harder than I imagined, simply because of the emotion. Kiera is my only child and when we went to do our first album, you know, we used her in the cover.

"Because back then, in Ireland, it was left to the women to bring up the children so with that album cover we’re trying to show that for a father to be with his child there’s no shame about that, and that’s where the whole ‘Feel No Shame’ thing comes from.”

Coming just a week after an emotional sell out ‘Night for Christy’ at the Olympia Theatre, Kiera’s big day was another major milestone on Christy’s road to regain his health.

“The last couple of days he’s been in great form, and during the rehearsals he looked great,” said Kiera, who also performed that night.

“We were a bit concerned that by the time the gig came around he might struggle a bit, but he’s loving it all.”

As for Christy himself, he reflected how the night provided an unexpected opportunity for him to realise just how great Aslan are.

“I would go home after gigs and talk to my mates or me wife and say, you know, that part of a gig was great or that part was okay. But I had always wondered what it would be like to be at an Aslan gig because obviously that night I wasn’t singing, there was all these other people singing Aslan songs with the band behind them.

"And I was sitting up in the box like one of the grumpy fellas from The Muppets and looking down and thinking it was amazing. Because some of the songs, you always have little insecurities about them, you know, could they sound better or that one is not as good as that other one but I remember sitting there listening to some of the songs and thinking ‘Jesus, that’s not as bad a song as I thought it was, you know, and it was great, as Billy says, for your peers to endorse you like that. It was a great feeling.”