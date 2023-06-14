Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – From addiction to the sack – Part 3

“Christy might have thought he was hiding it from us, “but we knew the signs, we knew,” says Billy.

Billy would later admit that that even before Christy’s drug problems became an issue, the band’s work rate suffered from long nights of partying at Dublin’s Pink Elephant night club. But very soon things got worse.

“We get back from America,” recounts Billy, “there’s a tour set up, we were going out to support Crowded House and they were going to release ‘This Is’ in America. And it didn’t happen. It just wasn’t there. We fucked up.”

As they headed back into the studio to get back to work on the second album Christy started to disappear.

He was missing rehearsals and when he did show up he’d fall asleep in the middle of them.

From being the driving force behind Aslan he was now showing a complete lack of interest in the band he had helped create.

“Christy might have thought he was hiding it from us,” says Billy, “but we knew the signs, we knew. First of all his voice started to be affected, which is a real alarm bell ringing. It was like, hold on, what’s going on? Christy’s singing flat.

“And then his whole input was just gone. It wasn’t his fault because it was an illness he had but, of course, we didn’t understand that.

"Our management turned around and said ‘if you sack Christy Dignam you’re going to lose your deal with EMI’ but at that stage it didn’t matter about record deals or anything like that, the chap was sick, do you know what I mean?”

“For me,” Tony would reflect, “it was like the Exorcist with the possession coming over him.

"Slowly Regan is taken over by the devil but then little parts of Regan would come back and that’s the way I saw how Christy got like that with the drugs.

“He had always been one hundred per cent geared towards success. He would do anything, from going around putting up posters himself, you know?

"But slowly the Christy we knew was drifting away and turning into somebody who I clashed with big time.

“We tried to stop him from seeing the people that were influencing him into that circle of drugs.

"I could see what was going on. I’d follow him on numerous occasions in the early stages so I could pull him up and say ‘what are you doing with them scumbags?

"What are you doing?’ Like, I was really anti-drugs, anti-heroin, anti-dealers because I’d seen a lot of my friends die from it and I could see where he was going.”

Christy in his younger years

“Building up to the fall there was major pressure from record companies,” Joe says.

“It all became very impersonal with each other.

"It became like we have to impress the record company, we have to have the look, have the best of gear and walk around like rock stars and, there’s nothing wrong with that, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think I was Christy’s friend at that time, at least not a good friend.

"Because if I was a real friend I would have gone over and said, ‘look, we need to sit down here and talk about this, you know, what’s happened to you here’, and vice versa.

"So, in that sense I would not have regarded myself as a good friend.”

Speaking later in RTE’s ‘This is Christy’ documentary Joe would add: “We were still as close as ever but we lost him basically, that would be the truth.

"He was just not the same person but I didn’t know what was going on at the time.

"I was like ‘what are you doing this for man? He messed up and he made some serious mistakes and there is no nice way of putting this but yeah, we sacked him. I kind of regret it now, no, I seriously regret it, but I didn’t know enough about it at the time.”

“Everything we had worked for was just going, I could see that happening,” Billy recently said, while reflecting on the fall of Aslan.

“We’d all given up jobs to do this, our families had all got to know each other so everyone was affected by it, everyone.

"It was the lowest, lowest point in our career and I hope it never happens again. It’s just so soul destroying to see someone who had driven the band, who was up at 5 at 6 in the morning and putting up the posters and going out and hassling the likes of Dave Fanning in RTE, to suddenly having no interest in the band whatsoever.

"I would absolutely hate to have that happen to anyone else in a band.”

Finally, the difficult decision was reached. Alan Downey says he never wanted to sack Christy, as there was “three people that had the vote to sack him so it didn’t really matter what I thought”. “It was kind of done without my involvement”.

Christy was eventually sacked as Aslan frontman

But Tony says there was a lot of soul-searching before the end.

“There was a lot involved behind that decision, there was a lot of meetings, a lot of chats amongst ourselves,” he says.

“There were a lot of promises, on both sides, but one thing we knew was that if we didn’t let him go, in the end, you know, to give him a good shock to get him into one of the clinics, he was going to die, so we done it.

"People wanted to make money out of us, like record companies, who were saying ‘stay together, make the money, worry about it later’.

" But how can you do that to a friend? Oh yeah, we’ll let him go kill himself and we’ll make a load of money. I didn’t want to live like that. It was never about money anyway for us, never. We knew we had to do it but it was a sad day, a very sad day.”

It’s a day that will stay with Christy Dignam for the rest of his life. Regardless of what else he would go through, what he felt at the time was a betrayal that hurt him deeply.

“We were doing the second album and we were up in the studio in Ringsend,” Christy remembers. “Myself and the drummer walked in and there’s nobody in the studio. I says ‘is there something on today I’ve forgotten about’?

"So, we rang the office in Bachelor’s Walk and the manager came on and said, ‘look, the band don’t want you anymore, you’re fired’.

"I tried to get them on the phone but they wouldn’t so I said ‘right, stay there, I’m on my way over’. I jumped in the car but by the time I got to Bachelor’s Walk they had left to go back to the studio.

“But I’ll never forget driving down Pearse Street that day and thinking everything I’d ever worked for, everything I’d ever wanted since I was 16-years-of-age, was gone.

"I had built it all up, I was the one running around, getting the band together, taking it seriously and sitting outside RTE with the demo tapes trying to catch DJs like Dave Fanning and all so I could give them the tapes.

"And now, all of a sudden, the people that I picked to fulfil this dream with, threw me out of the band.

Aslan went on to have huge success

“That was one of the worst moments of my life. And it wasn’t just about being out of the band, it was about this little gang that started off in Ballymun and Finglas, who grew together learning how to be musicians.

" It started off as these young kids who had a dream together and had to work hard to get a record deal and now we had a record deal and an album that was Number One in Ireland, you know this was my whole life’s work….and now everything I’d worked for was gone.

" I would have taken a bullet for any one of those lads because they were as close to me as my own family. It was absolutely heart-breaking.

“And I had to go home and tell my wife. Kathryn didn’t know anything about the heroin carry on either so she had to learn all about that in one day.”

Later, Christy would reflect: “There are two ways of looking at it and both are valid. I was out of control because of the drugs and I can understand the band being pissed off, but I think it was handled badly.

"When it came to that situation with me, our management at the time couldn’t handle it. I found out afterwards that EMI were prepared to pay for me to go into rehab but the band weren’t having it.

“We’d just toured America and we’d snorted our way across the country,” he told Jim Carroll. “ I came back and I was using heroin and I thought it was really ironic that I was sacked over drugs.

"The band used to be in the bleeding Pink Elephant at the time snorting coke with all the bands who were in town and I thought it was outrageous what happened.

"To me, there was a bit of greed involved. Then again, I was out of control and not contributing to the band.”

Eventually Christy would come to terms with what happened. Over time the scars healed and today he is philosophical about the split.

“I made the whole thing intolerable for the band, “Christy admits now. “I don’t think they could have gone any other way. I was totally out of order, I wasn’t turning up for rehearsals, my voice was ruined so perhaps getting thrown out of Aslan was the best thing that happened to me.

“Had the split not happened I’d probably be dead now. I don’t really have much doubt about that. Heroin chic was promoted as though it was cool.

" That wasn’t a cool part of my life; it was a nightmare, and everybody who was involved with me during that time is either dead or in prison. Bar none.”

On Wednesday, September 7, 1988, The Star newspaper ran with the headline ‘ASLAN: IT’S THE END’, informing the public of Dignam’s separation from Aslan.

It was officially all over.

Don’t miss Part Four of our Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend series