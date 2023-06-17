Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – Aslan’s return after hitting rock bottom – Part 4

“It’s down to hard work. Nothing ever comes easy to this band. We have to go out there and prove it.”

From out of nowhere, it looked like Aslan had been granted a second chance.

It was an extraordinary turn of events for the five mates who had worked their way up from their humble backgrounds to become bona fide rock stars before losing it all in the first flash of fame.

And now, somehow, they had found redemption on the back of another classic record and seemed destined to get another shot at the big time but nothing was ever that simple in the topsy-turvy world of Aslan.

Despite the huge success of ‘Crazy World’, which would stay in the Irish Singles Charts for three months, eventually hitting Number four and becoming one of the most played songs on Irish radio in 1993, the deal with BMG Records would fall through as the result of boardroom politics.

The blow came out of the blue, and completely derailed them. As if to make up for lost time, Aslan had put their heads down and spent much of the rest of that year relentlessly touring right across the country while also focussing on recording their new album.

Meanwhile, riding on the back of ‘Crazy World’ which had won ‘Single of The Year’ in 1993’s Hot Press Awards, the follow-up single, ‘Where’s The Sun’, crept up to Number three on the chart. When the band themselves released the album ‘Goodbye Charlie Moonhead’ in Ireland at the end of 1994 it charted at Number One, and would be certified Gold weeks later.

Christy Dignam of Aslan on stage at the RDS in 1994. Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Then, early in 1995, the band was suddenly dropped. The bombshell left them high and dry.

“Aslan just stopped dead,” Christy declared in the ‘Made In Dublin’ documentary. “A week before we were to release the next single from the album we weren’t hearing anything from the record company in London and I knew there was something wrong. I start ringing them and I couldn’t get them for ages but eventually I got through to yer man who was dealing with us and his vibe was there were no hits on the album.

“I says to him, ‘what the fuck do you mean there’s no hits on the album? We’re after getting single of the year here and everything, so this is not only an insult to us as a band, it’s also an insult to the people here in Ireland who made those records hits’.

"Basically, I told him to fuck off. But what happened was, we had left the following year free to promote the album and now, all of a sudden, we knew it wasn’t going to happen and we didn’t have even one gig lined up. Money and everything was pulled from us and we just said, ‘what are we gonna do now?’

Without the backing of a major record label they struggled to make the band a viable entity. They had lost their momentum and were forced to rethink how to make Aslan work.

But as they tried to pick up the pieces Aslan realised that they were floundering in a music scene that was rapidly changing and they were at risk of being left behind.

“We could see how the all the gigs were drying up around Ireland,” Billy says. “Nobody was going to give you two grand for a gig when they could get a DJ in for £200 and stuff the place. We saw this happening and we said, ‘listen, we have to do something here. It’s costing us £1,200 to do an electric gig so why don’t we scale everything down?’

Kiera Dignam with her father Christy

"And that’s how the whole acoustic thing started. There’s no amps on stage, all your transport costs are down, there’s no crew needed, just a sound man and now, we could play anywhere.”

In an interview with writer Fiona Looney in 2004, Aslan described how the new setup not only worked but also gave them a new lease of life. However, at the start they admitted there was some trepidation.

“Everyone said it wouldn’t work,” admitted Billy. “Everyone said it would be the kiss of death for Aslan, playing these cabaret venues, and we were slated for doing it. We went back to playing to 20, 30, 40 people but we said, ok, we build from this.”

“People said we never heard the final whistle,” Tony McGuinness added, “but we didn’t really have any other options apart from this. We were never going to be brain surgeons or computer fuckin’ wizards. But I think people from our backgrounds, when their backs are against the wall, they will always pull something out of the bag.”

Without dwelling on the fact that they had lost another shot at the big time, Aslan instead got back down to business, put their shoulders to the wheel and started working. Any money they made from playing live they ploughed back into recording.

“Because, if we didn’t keep writing and keep putting out new stuff then it really would be cabaret,” says Tony. “It was hard to make money because we’re bootlegged like you wouldn’t believe, but it’s still worth it because every time we write a new song its shows the passion is still there and that’s very hard to shake.”

Christy Dignam

“To go from playing all the big gigs like Slane and having a big record company deal to coming back down to do this, you know, people were probably saying ‘Alan, that must have been hard’,” Alan reflected. “And it was hard in some ways but it still meant that at 9.30 or 10 o’clock that night we were going on stage, even though it might be just 200 people in a bar.”

“Initially we were afraid we turn into a cabaret act, playing cover songs of other people’s music, but we had to pay the rent, it was as simple as that,” adds Christy.

“And anyway is some music journalist a week out of school gonna tell me that it’s not cool to play in some venue while I spent last 10 years trying to be the best singer and the best songwriter that I could be?

“It was never world domination or Bust,” a defiant Christy would add. “This is our job and I consider myself lucky that I’ve been able to attain this level of success. If this as good as it gets then that’s fine by me.”

It worked. The reformed Aslan found their feet as they played the smaller venues all across the country. In a bid to see how far they could go with the acoustic set up they added a string quartet, piano and classical instruments for five sell out shows at Dublin’s Vicar Street in March 1999.

Over the course of what are now considered legendary performances by Aslan fans, they recorded a live album and video concert movie/DVD entitled ‘Made In Dublin’ that would both hit the Number One spot in their first week of release.

The album would turn platinum within three weeks and remain in the Top 10 for the next two months. And, as if to give two fingers to their detractors, Aslan rounded off 1999 by returning to the big stage, this time selling out Ireland’s largest indoor venue, the Point Theatre, on December 26.

At long last there was vindication. “I think we’ve proven ourselves,” Alan said at the time. “And it’s down to hard work. Nothing ever comes easy to this band. We have to go out there and prove it.”

Joe added: “Playing live and seeing people enjoying themselves and singing along to your songs, that’s the rock ‘n roll cliché. You know, seeing the whites of their eyes, the pressure of the whole thing, that’s where it’s at. It’s like a racing driver who loves to be in a race, well, as musicians we love playing live.”

Christy Dignam

“We are better live than we are on record,” Tony believes. “And we have Christy Dignam. It’s just brilliant watching him perform. I’ve seen people at gigs around Europe who haven’t a clue what Aslan are about and they’re mesmerised because they haven’t seen a performer quite like Christy.”

Disillusioned with the machinations of the big record companies and encouraged by their own ability to make Aslan work, they decided to go out on their own. They would form their own company with each band member as a director.

They then went back into the studio in April 1996 and emerged with a new studio album, ‘Here Comes Lucy Jones’ that went into the Irish charts at Number 14 when it was released in October 1997.

Aslan would be nominated in seven categories of the Hot Press readers’ poll that year but in an interview with the Irish Times, Billy hinted at the pressures they were under without the support of major record company backing.

‘Yes, well,’ says Billy, “the album was recorded 12 months ago and it was touch and go for a while as to whether it was actually going to come out, so it was a big relief to see it in the shops last Friday. And we’re very happy with it.’

‘When you’re famous your phones are hopping and you’re invited to everything that’s happening - but as your radio plays diminish the phone calls diminish accordingly, so all you’re left with are the albums that you’ve made,’ a reflective Christy would add. ‘We want to make records that we can hand to our children and be proud of.

"We don’t want to have to say, “here’s my fifth album, and when you listen to it I want you to realise that it’s not that the album’s crap but just that merry-go-round pianos were in at that time”. The music has to stand up on its own. I believe we deserve commercial success - but deserving doesn’t mean anything. If it happens, it’s a bonus.’

At the mention of the words “commercial success” Billy McGuinness makes a wry face, the interviewer noted. ‘When people say why you aren’t successful?’ I say “hang on a minute”, says Billy. ‘We’re five guys who’ve been in a band for 15 years. We’ve released three albums, we’re still here, we’re still playing. That in itself is success.’

Don’t miss Part Five of our Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend series