Chris de Burgh recalls how he surprised Tina Turner with a special presentation on stage

'I would like to offer this gold record to the spectacular and wonderful Tina Turner'

'Lady in Red' singer Chris de Burgh has recalled the moment he surprised Tina Turner with a gold record while on stage in Germany.

The Irish star was reminiscing about the times he met the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' who died last month at the age of 83.

De Burgh, who met Turner on several occasions, recalled that she had actually performed on one of albums back in 1984.

"Subsequently I met her many times, on TV shows and in concerts,” he related.

"I remember one time... she was doing a show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - it's about 10,000 seats- and I was doing the next two nights after her.

Tina Turner

"I was asked would I go and present a gold album to her during the show.

"A friend of mine was playing the guitar in her band.

"There was a pause and I went out and [spoke] a little bit of German [and said]: 'I would like to offer this gold record to the spectacular and wonderful Tina Turner'.

"She was delighted, and there's a lovely picture of her and me giving [her] the record".

The singer who made a surprise appearance of his own on Lunchtime Live in Co Wicklow as part of Newstalk's Summer Tour, was playing the piano at the Powerscourt Hotel when he was asked to stop, before the crew realised who it was.

De Burgh, who has lived in Enniskerry for more than 20 years, also revealed how he has been planning a move shortly after more than two decades.

"I've been a Wicklow resident for more than 20 years, and actually by the end of the month I will no longer be," he said.

"I'm moving back to Dalkey - it's a house that I held on to where Rosanna was born and brought up there from the age of two.

"Dalkey is great because [it's] a super little town".

De Burgh added that his house in Wicklow has "the most spectacular views".