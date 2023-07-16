Charity single to cheer on Ireland’s women’s World Cup team released

The record hopes to recapture the magic of songs released for Italia ’90, such as Put Them Under Pressure and Give It A Lash Jack.

Ireland’s women’s soccer team will have a special single cheering them on when they kick of the first of their World Cup games on Thursday.

The Dublin City Ramblers, singer Eoin Thomas and choir Sea of Change have teamed up to record track Come on You Girls in Green.

The record hopes to recapture the magic of songs released for Italia ’90, such as Put Them Under Pressure and Give It A Lash, Jack.

Eoin Thomas is a young Dublin born singer-songwriter and performer and wrote The Drive For Five for the Dublin GAA Football Team, which celebrated their great All-Ireland successes.

The Dublin City Ramblers are one of Ireland’s best loved ballad groups, are currently celebrating over 50 years in the music business. Their hits include The Rare Auld Times, The Punch And Judy Man, and The Ferryman.

Dublin City Ramblers.

The Sea of Change are Ireland's cancer choir made up of cancer survivors and supporters.

The choir were finalists in Ireland's Got Talent 2019 and they are participants in the annual Strip and Dip event which has raised over 1.2 million euros for Aoibheann's Pink Tie Ireland's children's cancer charity.

In aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, together they have helped to fund a respite home for families with children going through cancer. They also are holders of two Guinness World Records for Largest Skinny Dip.

Come on You Girls in Green will be available soon on streaming platforms proudly supporting Aoibheann’s Pink Tie with any proceeds going directly to the charity.

“We are all mad into soccer, especially because it’s the first time the girls have got into the World Cup and are going over,” Sea of Change choir leader Dee Fetherstone tells the Sunday World.

“The choir is all about women’s strength with the strip and dip we do and everything like that, so we have all the dippers behind us as well. We want to send a great message to the girls

“It’s all about building a big buzz and because it’s the first time they’re in it its so exciting. Its like Italia ’90 but this time fore the women’s soccer.

“Everyone is so excited, all the choir has been out buying Ireland t-shirts, so between Moore street and Henry street and Dunnes stores they have made a fortune.”

The choir and musicians will record a special video for the single in a Dublin pub on Sunday.

“We can’t wait for the video with the amount of us there doing it and all the energy for it,” raves Dee.

“We have done charity work with Dolphin Music before, such as for the likes of the Franciscan Friary on Francis street, and the label wanted to get us involved for this as the girls’ football team.”