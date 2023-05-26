Celine Dion apologies to fans as she cancels both sold-out Dublin concerts

‘I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100pc’

Celine Dion has cancelled both of her sold-out Dublin concert dates – and the rest of her world tour.

The singer apologised for disappointing fans “once again” as illness has forced her to finally cancel the gigs.

Dion first postponed the tour due to the pandemic, later pushing back the dates once again after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

The My Heart Will Go On star is continuing to be treated for Stiff Person’s Syndrome – which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms – and told fans today she is not yet ready to get back on stage.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion said in a statement this afternoon.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100pc.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m ready to be back on stage again, I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The star’s team said her condition continued to be evaluated and treated.

They added: “We do have every hope that some day soon, Celine will be able to come to all these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.”

Forty-two dates, including those scheduled for the 3Arena next April 5 and 6, have been cancelled.

Last year, Dion revealed she had been suffering from the rare condition.

"As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now,” she said.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms I've been having.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to."