B*Witched star Edele Lynch reveals how rival pop band Five were ‘horrible’ to them

The girl band recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a performance on the Late Late Show

B*Witched singer Edele Lynch has revealed how fellow pop band Five were “really horrible” to them during the height of their fame in the 1990s.

The girl band, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a performance on the Late Late Show, were riding high at the time with their hit C'est La Vie on top of the charts.

But Five, who were most famous for their hit Keep On Movin', tormented Edele and the rest of B*Witched, including her twin sister Keavy, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll, by throwing beer on them if they were performing at the same events.

“They used to be really horrible to us,” Edele told Vicky Pattinson on her podcast The Secret To. “Like, we'd be in like dressing rooms next door and they'd throw their beer over, like the bottles and everything.”

Edele Lynch

Even though Ritchie, Scott, Sean, Abz and J Brown were not among their fans, Edele recalled how they partied with others, including then Destiny's Child member, Beyoncé, and Will Smith

“We had so many opportunities,” Edele added. “You're at the Brits... We’re touring with NSYNC and Britney.”

However, they may have missed out on one of their biggest nights when they insisted on going home early.

Edele recalls: “One time, when we got on really well with Destiny's Child and I remember Beyonce going like, ‘Oh my god, girls! Oh my god, you're here! It's just amazing. We haven't seen you for ages. Right, let's go out tonight. This is where we're staying’.

“But we were like, ‘we can't, we're flying to Vegas in the morning’.”

On another occasion they were in the Met bar one night with Will Smith, “just kind of chilling, having a couple of drinks. Then we say, ‘yeah, we gotta go. We're up at like 4am tomorrow morning. Nice to see you! Take care’.”

Edele joined Sinead and Lindsay on the Late Late Show to discuss their 25th anniversary where they spoke about getting back together as part of ITV's The Big Reunion.

“What's weird is that all the other bands did their first meets in the background, but we didn't,” Edele revealed. “We did it on camera, 12 years apart and that was the first time we saw each other.

“There were a few awkward moments that [ITV] had probably all edited together and it looked really awkward.”

However, the girls were able to come back together and create new music, with Sinead adding that the band “has been really good to us... we get to still travel the world, we still see each other, hang out [on our own terms]... it's a bit of balance”.

“I think we appreciate it a lot more now,” Lindsay added. “Because it's on our terms and the longevity of it, it's the gift that keeps on giving and we're very very grateful for it, and we get to do it with three of our closest friends.”

A quarter of century since they released their hit song C'est La Vie and they are still performing today, but fame was tough for the group initially, especially as they became so well-known so quickly.

When they appeared on This Morning last month to promote their new single, Birthday, Lindsay explained: "Everything changed so fast. We were catapulted into working 16-hour days, and we were so young to be thrown into all that fame.

"Suddenly realising that everyone knows your face. I struggled with all the attention. When I saw girl fans sleeping overnight at an airport waiting to see us, who were 14, 15 years old, I couldn’t get my head round that."