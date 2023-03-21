B*Witched say it would be a ‘no-brainer’ to represent Ireland in the Eurovision

Nineties stars B*Witched are back with a new single and new music ambitions

The four now as they relaunch the group

Nineties pop stars B*Witched reveal they would jump at the chance to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Irish sensations, whose global smash hit, C’est la Vie, is one of the iconic songs from the ’90s era when boybands and girl groups dominated the charts, are fired up again for more success.

“I would love us to do the Eurovision,” Lindsay Armaou tells the Sunday World as they look to the future and the possibility of new challenges.

Her band mate Edele Lynch, who has also taken on the role as their manager, instantly agrees: “I think it would be great. I think it would be good for the country.”

Sinead O’Carroll also nods in agreement. “It would be a no-brainer,” she says.

The band in their Nineties heyday — © BAND Photo

We meet at a Dublin city hotel beside Digges Lane, which was a busy showbiz hub back in the 1990s.

It’s where B*Witched, who have just released a new single called Birthday, had their roots.

Edele says: “We used to rehearse every day in Digges Lane Studios and people would say, ‘What are you rehearsing for?’ ‘Our dreams.’ ‘No, what are you really rehearsing for?’ ‘Our dreams!’ We were very rigid.”

Looking back, Sinead remembers: “It was a bit of a creative hub where you’d just hang out with like-minded people…the lads from The Script, the Boyzone lads, Colin Farrell, Riverdance, OTT.”

The hotel where we meet was once a music venue called Break For The Border. “Colin Farrell was in there giving line-dancing lessons,” Sinead says.

As they take a trip down memory lane, the three B*Witched stars – fourth member Keavy had to drop out as one of her children was sick – laugh at how naïve and innocent they were in the early days.

“I just knew we were going to be successful…it wasn’t from a mystic point of view, it was more that I was innocently ignorant,” Edele says.

Sinead laughs: “We knew nothing about the business, but we had total belief. ‘What do you mean ‘what’s our plan?’ We’re just doing it!”

They had a strong work ethic. “I was doing two jobs as well as rehearsing because I was the only one not living at home,” says Sinead, who is a native of Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Famous for their double-denim outfits at the time, B*Witched exploded on to the scene from the get-go with the release of their first single, C’est la Vie, and instantly achieved their dreams.

“C’est la Vie has stood the test of time,” Lindsay points out. “It has become a pop classic and it’s our song, which is amazing.”

It’s the song that sets their live shows on fire to this day – and had last weekend’s Late Late Show audience springing out of their seats and bopping along to it.

Our man Eddie with Lindsey, Edele and Sinead

“It’s a bit mad,” Edele says. “When we play live the odd phone will be out for songs, but as soon as C’est la Vie starts 20,000 phones will be out and that’s the one they’ll put up on social media.”

B*Witched would eventually split up when they got dropped by their record label. “We all went in different directions,” Lindsay says. “For a while I stayed in music, got into writing and production, got into a country band, got into acting…and then we got back together in 2013 for The Big Reunion.”

Edele says: “I went back to college and studied personal training and neuromuscular therapy… I met my ex-husband and had children.”

Sinead took on a series of roles and also “ticked a big bucket list” by performing on Dancing with the Stars.

However, B*Witched are determined to breathe new life into the group with a string of singles, starting with Birthday.

“We’re on this journey now with new music and it was really important for us to bring B*Witched into 2023,” Edele explains.