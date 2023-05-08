Bruce Springsteen visits Book of Kells at Trinity College Library between gigs

‘The Boss’ is due to play his third and final Dublin gig at the Ballsbridge venue on Tuesday evening after hitting the stage on Friday and Sunday.

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire Mould meet Bruce Springsteen backstage at the RDS, Dublin, on Friday. Photo: Twitter

Bruce Springsteen visited one of Dublin’s most famous tourist attractions in between his run of RDS concerts over the weekend.

‘The Boss’ is due to play his third and final Dublin gig at the Ballsbridge venue on Tuesday evening after hitting the stage on Friday and Sunday.

Following his energetic show on Friday night, he enjoyed some downtime in the capital and dropped into the Trinity College Library to see the Book of Kells.

Visitor Services Manager Anne-Marie Diffley posted a photo of the singer in the Old Library before he went to view the ninth century manuscript.

Springsteen also ended up at two of his favourite Dublin businesses on Saturday afternoon – The Long Hall pub and Leo Burdock’s Famous Fish and Chips.

On Saturday, Bruce Springsteen kept up his tradition of dropping into Leo Burdock's in Dublin, posing for photos with staff and signing a copy of his new album. Photo: Leo Burdock Ireland

He took a seat at the bar in the Long Hall beside another overseas visitor who the pub explained was a “regular” from Wales in a social media post.

The New Jersey singer was photographed enjoying a whiskey, as fans peered in the window.

"Seven years on, it was lovely to welcome back two regulars to the pub today! One from Aberystwyth in Wales, the other from New Jersey in the US. It’s the randomness that makes it so special. Sláinte,” they wrote.

The final stop on his mini tour of Dublin saw Springsteen make his way to Leo Burdock’s Christchurch outlet, which was first opened in 1913.

The beloved takeaway counts Springsteen among its many celebrity regulars and the singer popped by yesterday for a bag of chips and to sign a copy of one of his vinyl albums.

Sharing a picture of the visit on the business’s Instagram account, a staff member wrote: "The Boss stopped by our flagship Christchurch @springsteen amazing legend.”

Since arriving in Dublin last week, the Born in the USA hitmaker has met with fans across the country.

On Thursday, he paid surprise visits to a number of locations in Co Kildare, where he can trace ancestral roots, including Newbridge Library and The Burrow pub in Rathangan.

The same day hevisited his pal, The Pogues legend Shane MacGowan, at his home.

MacGowan’s long-term partner Victoria Mary Clarke shared a picture of the encounter on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Springsteen made former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird’s ‘bucket list wish’ come true on Friday evening, when he arranged VIP access for Mr Bird and his wife Claire at the first RDS concert.

In recent weeks, charity campaigner Mr Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, said the final item on his bucket list was to meet the New Jersey rocker.

During Friday night’s performance, Springsteen sang and dedicated ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to Mr Bird, telling the crowd: “This one is for my friend, Charlie Bird”, before receiving a standing ovation.