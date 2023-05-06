Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to ‘my friend’ Charlie Bird as he rocks RDS
Bruce Springsteen has dedicated a version of his hit song ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to “my friend Charlie Bird” as he wowed fans in the RDS tonight.
“This one is for my friend Charlie Bird”, Springsteen said as he played the song, before receiving a standing ovation from the sold out gig.
Springsteen had Dublin rocking as he took to the stage for the first of three gigs at the RDS between Friday and Tuesday..
The American rock legend hit the stage just after 7.30pm much to the delight of tens of thousands in attendance.
The New Jersey native donned a short-sleeved black shirt and black jeans alongside the E Street Band.
It’s expected close to 90,000 will attend his gigs in the next five days in Dublin. They will be serenaded with Springsteen’s classics from his decades-long career, including, Born to Run, I’m on Fire, Glory Days and Dancing in the Dark.
Stevie van Zandt of the E Street Band was pictured holding aloft a guitar bedecked in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as he played alongside Springsteen in the Friday evening sunshine.
Today's Headlines
Close Watch | Garda Representative boss says GSOC needs to be monitored after Hutch-party probe
Charlie's Angel | Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to ‘my friend’ Charlie Bird as he rocks RDS
Fundraiser | Over 100,000 people walk from ‘Darkness Into Light’ for suicide prevention charity Pieta
Warm Welcome | Leo Varadkar looks forward to welcoming King Charles to Ireland as he attends coronation
'ALWAYS SMILING' | Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ (26) as N3 road tragedy victim is named locally
'EXTREME DISTRESS' | Woman awarded €50k after male colleague tried to pull her trousers down in front of staff
poster boy | Posters claiming loyalist killer Billy Wright ‘was right’ appear on Shankill estate
ELBOW INJURY | Girl (16) who fell from horse after being ‘spooked’ during riding lesson is awarded €145k
Look who's walking | Woman who set up ‘People-Walking Company’ was told she’d never walk properly again
Guilty Plea | Father-of-two caught dealing crack cocaine from back of his pants