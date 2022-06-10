Britney Spears’ wedding dramatically interrupted as her first husband Jason Alexander crashes and cops called

Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles yesterday, was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

Spears’ ex apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander then somehow made it inside Spears’ home where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage.

Alexander was recently arrested in Franklin, Tennessee for violating of an order of protection and aggravated stalking.

The star-studded guests reported to attend the nuptials include Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow, according to sources close to the couple.

However, her teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James — who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — will not be by their mother’s side at her wedding.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” said Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, per TMZ.

It was anticipated her brother Bryan would attend the wedding ceremony — but her mother, father, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not in attendance.

Spears, 40, announced her engagement to Asghari, 28, in September 2021.

Earlier this year, Spears referred to Asghari as her “husband” on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the pair got married in secret.

But her fiancé confirmed later on that the two are not yet married, as he wished Spears a happy Mother’s Day and teased that a wedding date has been set.

“Our lives has [sic] been a real-life fairy tale,” he wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to my soon-to-be queen.

“Also the big day has been set,” he added, revealing that “nobody will know until the day after.”

The couple first met in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video. Since then, Spears and Asghari have shared sweet moments from their relationship on social media, including vacation getaways and date nights.

The Iranian-born model has also been praised for supporting Spears throughout her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

In April, Spears shared with fans that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together, only find out weeks later that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote in a touching message on Instagram.

The singer added: “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

Spears was previously married to ex-husband Kevin Federline for two years from 2004 to 2006. She eventually filed for divorce from the former dancer, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share two children together – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.