Bodyguard musical star says it was ‘sad Whitney Houston had to hide the fact she was gay’

SUPERSTAR Whitney Houston was forced to hide her sexuality and relationship with another woman throughout her singing and acting career.

The record industry was very homophobic and Whitney knew the affair had to end when she landed her major record deal.

Her former partner, Robyn Crawford, only revealed their personal story seven years after Whitney died in 2012 at the age of 48.

Whitney met Crawford in the summer of 1980 and the young couple fell in love.

“I owe it to my friend to share her story, my story. Our story. And I hope that in doing so, I can set us free,” Robyn said in her 2019 autobiography.

Ayden Callaghan 'Frank Farmer'

“It’s really sad that Whitney had to conceal the fact that she was gay,” says Ayden Callaghan, who plays the lead role in the musical of The Bodyguard movie that starred Houston in an acting and singing role alongside Kevin Costner. It opens in Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre later this month.

“You would think this would be one of the safest industries for that, and yet it’s still happening. To have to hide any part of yourself is tough, but to have to hide something that is a core part of who you are must have been deeply traumatic.”

British actor Callaghan, who has starred in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, was a big fan of The Bodyguard movie. It tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Costner), who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron (Houston) from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – but what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

The Bodyguard musical, starring Zoe Birkett as Whitney, features iconic songs such as Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

“The Bodyguard was one of my favourite films growing up and I was a huge fan of Kevin Costner,” Callaghan tells Shuffle. “So the opportunity to play a role that I watched on film – I couldn’t count how many times, I wore the VHS tape out – is fantastic.”

How does he rate Whitney as an actress? “I thought she did a lovely job in the movie. I think she was one of those rare talents, those irritating people that could do anything.”

Carole Stennett and company in The Bodyguard

With high-profile TV roles, Callaghan, whose grandfather came from Bushmills, Co Antrim, knows what it’s like to be a famous face.

“If you are at the height of something (in TV) you do feel that you are being watched when you are out with your family and friends, but that’s the gig. If you don’t like that don’t take the job.

“Fame is not something I have chased or would ever chase. I accept that it comes with certain types of work and you have to take the rough with the smooth. For the most part people are generally really great. It’s nice to hear that people enjoy what you do.

“But I can’t imagine what it must have been like for Whitney Houston. In an age where there weren’t so many TV channels and no streaming service, she was like an old-fashioned movie star recognised on the four corners of the globe.

“There may have been some grace in the fact that social media wasn’t in existence for a lot of her career and her life. When she went home she could be away from it, whereas in the age of social media there is no escape.

“But I can’t imagine the pressure of being somebody who is one of the most famous people in the world. It comes with a lot of glory and fortune and all that stuff, but no doubt it added to her well documented troubles.”

The Bodyguard will run at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre from September 18-23.