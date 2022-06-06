Black Eyed Peas apologise after fans boo band at Galway concert

American rapper Will.i.am reportedly said that “Ireland has the prettiest girls in the UK.”

Will.i.am has apologised to Irish Black Eyed Peas fans for making an “embarrassing mistake” onstage over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning group took to the stage at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, Galway on Saturday night for the first time in over a decade, but one major faux pas left the crowd furious.

Attendees were unimpressed when lead singer will.i.am repeatedly referred to Ireland as part of the UK and responded with a roar of boos.

The American rapper reportedly said that “Ireland has the prettiest girls in the UK.”

Several disappointed concert-goers took to Twitter to vent about the Black Eyed Peas’ gaffe, with one person writing: “The Black Eyed Peas were fantastic in Galway tonight, but somebody needs to tell them Ireland is not in the UK. It’s quite surprising how many musicians/celebrities make the mistake.”

Another fan tweeted the band while at the concert, saying: “Ireland is not part of the UK!!!!! Still loving the concert in Galway! Peace out from a pretty Irish woman!!!”

Someone else wrote: “Disappointed to hear @iamwill speak about being in the UK when in Galway, a very proud city in the west of Ireland. A little history lesson wouldn’t go astray.”

Frontman will.i.am issued a swift apology after the concert and responded to a tweet that read: “@iamwill ireland isn’t in the UK and that’s why we booed you at the concert but love you so much hunni. xxxx”

He wrote: “I’m so sorry for that mistake…Please forgive my ignorance and accept my apology…#LOVE…”

In a follow-up tweet, he held his hands up and admitted that he should have known better than to group Ireland with the UK.

“You’re 1000pc correct…It’s not confusion…I spend lots of time in this part of the world to know the difference…todays mess up was honest airhead embarrassing mistake…and I’m sorry…the Republic of Ireland fought for their independence…and that’s inspiring…#LOVE.”

The Black Eyed Peas kicked off their European tour at Saturday night’s Galway gig, with three of the group’s original members performing a catalogue of greatest hits across the continent.

Taboo, will.i.am, and Apl.de.ap have hit the road without frontwoman Fergie, who left the band in 2017 to focus on her solo music career and spend more time with her eight-year-old son Axl.