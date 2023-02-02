Beyoncé announces Renaissance 2023 world tour – but no Ireland dates

Her last solo headline tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016 – where she did perform in Dublin.

Beyoncé has announced a world tour to promote the release of her latest album, Renaissance but there are no Irish dates.

She will perform six UK shows, across England, Wales, and Scotland but will not cross the water to play in Dublin or Belfast.

Irish fans hoping to see their idol will instead have to travel if they want to get a piece of the action.

The Crazy in Love singer recently performed at a private event in Dubai, attended by celebrities and influencers, but hasn’t gone on tour since 2018’s On the Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z.

Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour will start on May 10 (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

Her last solo headline tour was even earlier: the Formation World Tour in 2016 where she played Dublin’s Croke Park.

Beyoncé announced the news of the latest tour on Instagram on Wednesday, with a photo of her wearing a disco ball-cowboy hat, riding a silver horse, thrilling delighted fans.

Find out below when Beyoncé will be visiting the UK.

Beyonce UK tour dates

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, May 17

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, May 20

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, May 23

Beyonce will perform three shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Monday, May 29

Tuesday, May 30

Friday, June 2

She will also perform in European cities including Stockholm, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Lyon, Marseille, Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Warsaw.

In the US, Beyoncé will visit major cities like Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

There was a huge rush to buy tickets for the UK leg of the Renaissance world tour led to the O2 Priority website crashing on Thursday morning.

Minutes after the coveted tickets went on pre-sale at 10am, despairing fans complained about the booking website and app going down, while others said queues of 200,000 people were already in the queue ahead of them.

O2 issued an apology to customers struggling to secure tickets amid the “huge” demand, and assured some people were managing to make bookings.

Tickets went on pre-sale to O2 Priority customers at 10am on Thursday, five days before they go on general sale on February 7.

But fans reported the app and website had crashed even before the pre-sale began.

Other social media users reported how they managed to get through to the ticket-booking site before being “kicked out”, while others reported huge queues of people waiting to access the website.

“Tickets aren’t selling, had them three times in my basket and it wouldn’t let me check out,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“My sister managed two tickets. I had them in my basket twice and then error as I went to pay,” said another.

“200,000 people in front of me for the O2 priority tickets,” one Twitter user named Luti wrote around 10.15am.

O2 posted an apology on Twitter around 10.40am, writing: “We apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through Priority.

“Tickets are selling and we’re seeing huge demand.

“We’re doing everything we can behind the scenes to help keep the app running smoothly.”

There will be a Live Nation presale on Friday, February 3, at 10am, followed by a BeyHive presale on Monday, February 6, at 9am. Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, February 7, at 10am.

During the presales, tickets will be limited to four per customer, but during the general sale, customers will be able to buy up to eight tickets each.

Tickets will be available to buy for the May 29 and May 30 shows but not the June 2 date just yet. Although this third date appeared on Beyoncé’s website on February 1, it has since been removed, and may be a surprise bonus show to be announced at a later date – so keep your eyes peeled.