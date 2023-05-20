Belfast music festival headliner Slowthai replaced amid rape charges

The popular English rapper, who is also due to appear at Dublin's Forbidden Fruit on June 4, was to headline the internationally-renowned AVA festival on June 3.

A major Belfast music festival has replaced one of its headliners, Slowthai, amid news that he has been charged with rape.

Slowthai was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

The popular English rapper, who is also due to appear at Dublin's Forbidden Fruit on June 4, was to headline the internationally-renowned AVA festival on June 3.

AVA posted that veteran British producer DJ Goldie, along with Nottingham-born DJ EZ, had joined the line-up on the same date.

The festival said the two DJs would “join an already stacked Saturday bill at AVA.”

“These two UK legends complete our final programme alongside Eliza Rose, Ben UFO, Kettama, Or:la b2b Sally C – and many more,” the post continued.

Slowthai’s name has been removed from AVA’s posters. It is not clear whether the festival axed him or he withdrew himself.

28-year-old Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, previously withdrew from a scheduled performance at Wembley Stadium after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

The British rapper had been scheduled to appear alongside Britpop band Blur and Self Esteem at the show on July 8.

On Friday, a statement from Metropolis Music said: “Metropolis Music confirms that Slowthai has withdrawn from his scheduled performance on July 8th at Wembley Stadium.”

Slowthai has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared.

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

His withdrawal from the Wembley Stadium show comes after his name was removed from the line-ups of several major UK festivals.

He had been scheduled to perform at Glastonbury as well as Reading and Leeds this summer.

Earlier this week, the line-ups for the events – which previously listed him as an artist – no longer featured his name.

Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019, and has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.